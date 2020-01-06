IN MEMES | Date My Family’s Mbali was a thirst trap for days
If our hope for 2020 was a person, it would be Date My Family's Mbali.
Bachelor Caswell was looking for love on the hit reality show and was interrogated by family members of his potential dates.
While he met many different people on his journey, it was contestant Nthabiseng's sister, Mbali, who stole the show.
She wasn't impressed with Caswell and told audiences “it's zero from me”.
She was the first person to stand up and greet Caswell, who was wearing a jacket to hide his “love handles”. She asked how he could wear a jacket in such hot weather.
But according to fans it was Mbali who was serving all the heat.
From the moment she appeared on screen, social media was filled with memes and “appreciation posts” for sis.
In the end, Caswell didn't choose Mbali and Nthabiseng's family, leaving them to resolve to go drinking.
Still, there were many on social media who wished they had been on the show to take their shot with Mbali.
SA's got the most beautiful women in the entire world and its not open for discussion 🙅🏽♀️🥰#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/pYrQXHXffj— Mo (@Habo_Babe) January 5, 2020
#datemyfamily Can we spare a moment to appreciate the flames that is Nthabiseng's sister👌 pic.twitter.com/UrDlmzsJJu— #ByanongMeiChomie🤷♂️ (@NjaYaTeng) January 5, 2020
Retweet if you think this lady is gorgeous 🤩😍❤🚀🔥 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/OEkk5zNHyr— Steez Biko (@Steve_StiffSA) January 5, 2020
#DateMyFamily— Siya Ndlela (@sia_ndlela) January 5, 2020
This is a Mbali appreciation post🙌🙌 like and go pic.twitter.com/3zxe9B0OfA
Lets just agree on one thing fam, today's episode #DateMyFamily came and served us different looks, shades, shapes. We are satisfied 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/9386VzpjDS— Mo (@Habo_Babe) January 5, 2020
Mbali has just reminded me of Carol Bouwer (when she ws younger).#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/D1Wmtbyvkm— MsMasupha (@WaMokoteli) January 5, 2020
#DateMyFamily Retweet if yall think Mbali is hot 😜😜😜👌👌💦💦💦💦😎😎 pic.twitter.com/EE7u8ja9MA— Carol Nthabi Mohlala (@mohlala_carol) January 5, 2020
Can't stop thinking about Mbali. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/pJjOUtivqH— The Motive (@IIssoK) January 5, 2020
Hands down Mbali is a beaut, my goodness! #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/mayx0PfZLa— The Motive (@IIssoK) January 5, 2020
Mbali Bafethu, you don't buy beauty, this is absolute class! #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/y1g6hWwQQz— Karabo Phasha (@TheeSportsGuy01) January 5, 2020
#DateMyFamily I'm here for Mbali Aiii guys khohlwa. 💣💣💥 pic.twitter.com/xONwvo2j1l— 🇿🇦Deedee* 🔱🔱✨ (@deedeebridgette) January 5, 2020