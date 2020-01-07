Black Coffee reflects on testing times, thanks Oskido for his big break

Black Coffee is celebrating 15 years in the industry by reflecting on how he started in the game.

The DJ shared that 15 years ago he was struggling to pay his rent and make ends meet. He said having faith in his craft was what got him through.

“We want more! 15 years ago around this time, while struggling to pay for rent and to make ends meet, I was [unofficially] working on this remix of this gem by Thandiswa Mazwai, originally produced by the King Don Father, Spikiri Mandla.

“I didn’t really have a plan or a contact on how to submit it to the label so it could be official, but I continued to work on it with so much faith that these big artists will eventually hear it and approve it for release.”

While honing his DJing skills and hoping to be recognised by big names, Black Coffee shared that he got his break months later with help from the “legendary music guru” Oskido.

“Fast forward to a few months later, with the assistance of the legendary Oskido, who gave me my first recording deal for my album. My self-titled debut album was released in 2005.

“This now marking 15 years of my professional career at the closing party at Shimmy Beach, Cape Town. Last night I couldn’t think of any better song to close with. To God be the glory.”