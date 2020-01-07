POLL | Kanye West's Sunday Service to tour Africa & Europe: Will you attend?
Kanye West's spiritual Sundays will no longer be confined to the US. He plans to tour countries in Europe and Africa. TMZ reported that the service will expand in 2020.
According to the report, Kanye has taken a break from touring his music and wants to focus his energy in producing more songs with the choir he performs with and with which he plans to release another album. During the festive season he released “Jesus is Born”.
Kanye's Sunday Service has made some impressive appearances since it was founded in January 2019, among them California's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, CNN reported.
During the service's appearance at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Texas in November last year, Kanye said he wanted to focus on spreading the word of God and testify about what Jesus had done for him.
“Now that I'm in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me, in that I'm no longer a slave. I'm a son now, a son of God. I'm free.”