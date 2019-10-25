TshisaLIVE

Kanye West angers fans by not dropping new album as promised

25 October 2019 - 09:17 By Masego Seemela
Kanye West has disappointed fans by not dropping his latest album, 'Jesus Is King'.
Image: Kanye West Official/Instagram

Social media users are p*ssed after American rapper Kanye West disappointed them again by failing to drop his Jesus Is King album, as promised.

The album was set to drop by midnight on Thursday, but to fans' surprise, there was no dolo album come Friday.

This is not the first time 'Ye has disappointed fans. The album was set to drop on September 27.

In an attempt to lessen fans' stress levels, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, alluded to the album arriving on September 29, which also failed to happen.

Kanye responded to the backlash by thanking fans for their patience. He also promised he would not sleep until the album was released.

Jesus Is King follows a religious theme, with 'Ye describing it as “an expression of the gospel”.

He formed a Sunday Service group in January, performing gospel songs and covers of songs from his discography.

Feeling their emotions are being toyed with, his followers made their feelings known on Twitter.

Here is a snapshot. 

