Kanye West angers fans by not dropping new album as promised

Social media users are p*ssed after American rapper Kanye West disappointed them again by failing to drop his Jesus Is King album, as promised.

The album was set to drop by midnight on Thursday, but to fans' surprise, there was no dolo album come Friday.

This is not the first time 'Ye has disappointed fans. The album was set to drop on September 27.

In an attempt to lessen fans' stress levels, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, alluded to the album arriving on September 29, which also failed to happen.