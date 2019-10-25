Kanye West angers fans by not dropping new album as promised
Social media users are p*ssed after American rapper Kanye West disappointed them again by failing to drop his Jesus Is King album, as promised.
The album was set to drop by midnight on Thursday, but to fans' surprise, there was no dolo album come Friday.
This is not the first time 'Ye has disappointed fans. The album was set to drop on September 27.
In an attempt to lessen fans' stress levels, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, alluded to the album arriving on September 29, which also failed to happen.
Kanye responded to the backlash by thanking fans for their patience. He also promised he would not sleep until the album was released.
To my fans— ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019
Thank you for being loyal & patient
We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water”
We not going to sleep until this album is out!
Jesus Is King follows a religious theme, with 'Ye describing it as “an expression of the gospel”.
He formed a Sunday Service group in January, performing gospel songs and covers of songs from his discography.
Feeling their emotions are being toyed with, his followers made their feelings known on Twitter.
Here is a snapshot.
🤣🤣🤣 not again, surely ? #JesusIsKing pic.twitter.com/wb0ZDw97YN— Simphiwe Majola (@simphiwe_majola) October 25, 2019
I've been up since 5. Watched Basketball waiting for this album to drop 🤣🤣🤣🤡 #JesusIsKing— Simphiwe Majola (@simphiwe_majola) October 25, 2019
Me waiting for Kanye West to drop #JesusIsKing pic.twitter.com/tmUYnY7VTW— leyton mokgerepi (@imleyton) October 25, 2019
kanye west makes albums the way i used to do my homework in high school, right before it was due for submission 😫#JesusIsKing— JESUS IS KING 🙏🏽 (@Trevor1Kubheka) October 25, 2019
So here we are. Waking up at 6:15 on Friday the 25th. We were told today would be pay day, it happened. We were told today #JesusIsKing would drop, it didn't happen. But I did sleep like a log with zero expectations so really I just wanted to say #goodmorning— Mmasea PeTje (@justmmasea) October 25, 2019
I feel like this nigga is toying with us, where’s the fuckin’ album? #JesusIsKing— Thabiso WaseSkomplazi (@Snecinho) October 25, 2019
just like jesus this album is not coming anytime soon #JesusIsKing pic.twitter.com/z6lDJ2t5UN— Mpfumba pfariso (@Mpfumbapfariso) October 25, 2019