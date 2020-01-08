Thickleeyonce still haunted by accident: 'I drive past there every day and it’s hard'
Close to two months after being involved in a serious car crash, Thickleeyonce is on the road to recovery.
The November accident landed the fashion blogger and model in ICU for two weeks.
In a post on Twitter while in hospital, she recounted how she survived the crash and shared graphic pictures of the wreckage.
She said she had been in intensive care and was grateful that she, her siblings and nephew had survived.
Now Thickleeyonce is longing to get back to her ol' self.
“I can’t wait for my wound to heal. It’s the most uncomfortable thing ever, I think it’s cos it’s under my armpit. The pain also, I can’t wait to be able to sleep like a normal person! I still can’t sleep on my sides. I hate it. Omg!”
While she is on the mend physically, Thickleeyonce is still dealing with the emotional and mental trauma.
“I pass the spot where my accident happened every single day [cause it’s close by to my place]. And my heart sinks every single time. Phew it’s a lot!”
Replying to a tweep who said she was bedridden for three months and understood her pain, Thickleeyonce said: “It makes sleeping so uncomfortable my back hurts so bad! Mara re tla ba shap.”
Giving Thickleeyonce words of encouragement, a tweep said the fact that she was alive was a lot and that the spot should not demotivate her.
“The spot that you pass every day that reminds you of that day should actually be the spot that encourages you and builds you up, because you not only survived the crash, but you thrived afterward,” the tweep wrote.
Thickleeyonce replied that it was easier said than done.
“Everything is a process and I’ve learned it’s good to be grateful for life but it’s also okay not to be okay because it was so tragic, so I let myself feel whatever it is my heart feels at that moment.”
