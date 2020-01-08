Thickleeyonce still haunted by accident: 'I drive past there every day and it’s hard'

Close to two months after being involved in a serious car crash, Thickleeyonce is on the road to recovery.

The November accident landed the fashion blogger and model in ICU for two weeks.

In a post on Twitter while in hospital, she recounted how she survived the crash and shared graphic pictures of the wreckage.

She said she had been in intensive care and was grateful that she, her siblings and nephew had survived.

Now Thickleeyonce is longing to get back to her ol' self.

“I can’t wait for my wound to heal. It’s the most uncomfortable thing ever, I think it’s cos it’s under my armpit. The pain also, I can’t wait to be able to sleep like a normal person! I still can’t sleep on my sides. I hate it. Omg!”