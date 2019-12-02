Thickleeyonce to follower who trolled her for being online while in hospital: 'I'm not dying'
Social media influencer and businesswoman Thickleeyonce is recovering after being in a car accident last week — and fighting off trolls.
On Sunday, she took to Instagram to reflect on how the accident had changed her life in a matter of seconds, letting fans in on the pain that came with flashbacks of the accident.
Scores of people showed the media personality love, but one of her followers, @wakandanz, asked why she was on Instagram when she is “dying”. “Bi*** is legit dying and still on the gram?”
Thickleeyonce did not take kindly to this, telling him she was using social media as a coping mechanism to feel herself again. Most importantly, though, she let the troll know she wasn't dying.
“I'm not dying. Try again, and please don't shame me for doing things that make me feel like myself. It's hard enough being in this depressive state of mind.
“I'm very grateful for my life. However, I still have so much sadness in my heart. I still have so many unanswered questions. I'm still deeply hurt by what happened.”
View this post on Instagram
I can’t believe it’s already been a week since my tragic accident. This pic is from last Sunday after church , just before the accident. It’s crazy how my whole life changed in just a few seconds. I was meant to be on a plane this morning to go on a 2 week long vacation to Thailand with my family but clearly the universe and God had different plans. It’s been the longest week of my life in hospital. Everything still feels fresh, I have at least one mental breakdown a day because I keep having flashbacks that my brain won’t delete. I am VERY grateful for my life however I still have so much sadness in my heart...I still have so many unanswered questions. I am still deeply hurt by what happened. Half of my body is in so much pain, it breaks my heart having to watch someone else bath me from head to toe, having to use a tube to pee and stuff...not being able to do the most basic things without someone’s help...it’s so depressing. Tomorrow morning I have a very big operation that I’m anxious about. I’ve never had an operation in my life, ever. I am so scared. I know God is with me and in me and that it’s going to be a successful operation but I am still so scared. I also just want to take this moment to thank each and every one of you who have sent me positive messages and prayers, I knew y’all loved me but not this much and it makes me so emotional knowing I have all of you thinking of me. Thank you so much. Unfortunately they do not allow flowers in ICU and because of my mental instability, I’m still not comfortable having others come see me in hospital, either than my family. But I do appreciate everyone who has offered to come see me, it means so much. I’m sorry haven’t been picking up your phone calls either, I’m still so fragile and can barely hold a conversation. But I’ve read all your well wishes and I hold them very close to my heart. Nonetheless, please do keep me in your prayers for my operation tomorrow. 🥺😢🙏🏾 PS: My dress is from @lee_bex 🖤 and please do tap the link on my bio , I have a new video on my YouTube channel that I shot last week I will keep y’all posted throughout the week to let you know how the operation went. Love you all!
Her fans were shocked when she revealed that she had been in ICU after the crash. She shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed with an image of the wrecked vehicle.
“I have been in ICU for the past days, this has been the most traumatic experience of my life. I was so close to losing my life, but my God said, “not yet my child. Not yet.”