Thickleeyonce to follower who trolled her for being online while in hospital: 'I'm not dying'

Social media influencer and businesswoman Thickleeyonce is recovering after being in a car accident last week — and fighting off trolls.

On Sunday, she took to Instagram to reflect on how the accident had changed her life in a matter of seconds, letting fans in on the pain that came with flashbacks of the accident.

Scores of people showed the media personality love, but one of her followers, @wakandanz, asked why she was on Instagram when she is “dying”. “Bi*** is legit dying and still on the gram?”

Thickleeyonce did not take kindly to this, telling him she was using social media as a coping mechanism to feel herself again. Most importantly, though, she let the troll know she wasn't dying.

“I'm not dying. Try again, and please don't shame me for doing things that make me feel like myself. It's hard enough being in this depressive state of mind.

“I'm very grateful for my life. However, I still have so much sadness in my heart. I still have so many unanswered questions. I'm still deeply hurt by what happened.”