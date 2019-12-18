Thickleeyonce on horror crash: My body was upside down, I could feel blood all over my face

Model Thickleeyonce is grateful to be alive and on the mend after surviving a horror car crash that saw her admitted to ICU.

Reflecting on the accident in a YouTube video recently, Thickleeyonce said she and her family were returning from church when the incident happened.

“As I was about to turn, we were hit by a speeding motorbike ... The car spun with us. Everything happened so fast. I remember hearing a loud bang! In that moment, I didn't know what was going on. I just remember having my eyes shut and thinking what just happened and just accepting my new reality, whatever it was, whether I am dead or what.”

She said she opened her eyes to find “my body was upside down. My legs were around the steering. It was just such a mess. I could feel blood all over my face. I just remember opening my eyes and being so scared.”

Thickleeyonce said she was concerned about her younger sisters and four-year-old nephew, who were in the car.