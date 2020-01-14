‘Holy sh*t, I’m floored’: Charlize Theron has been nominated for another Oscar

Fans are excited that our very own Charlize Theron has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actress category for her role in the movie, Bombshell.

News of the SA-born actress receiving the Academy Award nod was announced on Monday. She will go up against Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan and Renée Zellweger.

It's the third time Charlize has been nominated for a prestigious Oscar. She bagged a Best Actress award in 2004 for her role in Monster. In 2006, she was nominated in the same category, for the film, North Country.

In Bombshell, Charlize, with co-stars Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman, tells the true story of the sexual assault scandal that brought down head of Fox News Roger Ailes.

The prestigious ceremony will be held in Las Vegas on February 10.

On social media, Charlize was stunned at the news and thanked the academy for recognising her.