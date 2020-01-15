Jessica Mbangeni fuming over priesthood regalia questions
The praise poet says she won't give her strength or explanations to people who are not part of her life
Poet Jessica Mbangeni caused a traffic jam, literally and online, at the funeral service of businessman Richard Maponya on Tuesday.
The star got tongues wagging when she rocked up wearing priesthood regalia, triggering major confusion for mourners.
Her attire left tweeps wondering if the imbongi is indeed a priest and when TshisaLIVE reached out for a comment, Jessica wasn't impressed that people would question her priesthood calling or regalia.
“Twitter can interpret the picture as they want, I am not going to explain myself, she said. "The picture speaks a thousand words, what more do they want? I only reply or will respond to profound and relevant people who have brains and know what is happening.
"Jessica Mbangeni is a brand. My life is a journey, they (Twitter people) don’t know everything about me and I’m not married to them. They didn’t question me about my documentary with Richard Maponya."
Check some of the reactions.
Jessica Mbangeni bathong Ausi wa batho o rata ho ba limelight shem. Why was she standing there next to the General when this is an official funeral? #RIPRichardMaponya— Katlego Motsoeneng (@MotsoenengKatt) January 14, 2020
If "ngizenza zonke" was a person.#JessicaMbangeni pic.twitter.com/Z2lFAJWUet— Mandl'eNkosi (@MandlaMagagula) January 14, 2020
According to The Citizen the poet also faced criticism for making her way to the marquee, allegedly without invitation, and was later seemingly asked to leave by a SAPS official.
The publication reported that the official had called for a family member to recite a poem when Mbangeni also made her way to the front.
A video clip of the official allegedly asking Jessica to leave was shared online.
Kodwa guys @JessicaMbangeni will be the death of Imbongi in our Country. Engacelwanga jikjiki nanko.— Micarlo Malan (@Micarlo_LM2509) January 15, 2020
🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️
#RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/SebE8Ch4p1
However, the poet dismissed the criticism, saying if the family had a problem with her presence in any way they would have told her.
"If the family had a problem with me they were going to address it. They (critics) must question me about my work and being a poet. I can’t give people my strength who are not even part of my life," Jessica said.