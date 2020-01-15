Jessica Mbangeni fuming over priesthood regalia questions

Poet Jessica Mbangeni caused a traffic jam, literally and online, at the funeral service of businessman Richard Maponya on Tuesday.

The star got tongues wagging when she rocked up wearing priesthood regalia, triggering major confusion for mourners.

Her attire left tweeps wondering if the imbongi is indeed a priest and when TshisaLIVE reached out for a comment, Jessica wasn't impressed that people would question her priesthood calling or regalia.

“Twitter can interpret the picture as they want, I am not going to explain myself, she said. "The picture speaks a thousand words, what more do they want? I only reply or will respond to profound and relevant people who have brains and know what is happening.

"Jessica Mbangeni is a brand. My life is a journey, they (Twitter people) don’t know everything about me and I’m not married to them. They didn’t question me about my documentary with Richard Maponya."

Check some of the reactions.