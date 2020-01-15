TshisaLIVE

Jessica Mbangeni fuming over priesthood regalia questions

The praise poet says she won't give her strength or explanations to people who are not part of her life

15 January 2020 - 14:07 By Nonhlahla Msibi and Chrizelda Kekana
Imbongi Jessica Mbangeni entertains mourners at the memorial service for Dr Richard Maponya held at the Maponya Mall on January 13 2020 in Soweto.
Imbongi Jessica Mbangeni entertains mourners at the memorial service for Dr Richard Maponya held at the Maponya Mall on January 13 2020 in Soweto.
Image: Gallo Images/Daily News/Christopher Moagi

Poet Jessica Mbangeni caused a traffic jam, literally and online, at the funeral service of businessman Richard Maponya on Tuesday.

The star got tongues wagging when she rocked up wearing priesthood regalia, triggering major confusion for mourners.

Her attire left tweeps wondering if the imbongi is indeed a priest and when TshisaLIVE reached out for a comment, Jessica wasn't impressed that people would question her priesthood calling or regalia. 

“Twitter can interpret the picture as they want, I am not going to explain myself, she said. "The picture speaks a thousand words, what more do they want? I only reply or will respond to profound and relevant people who have brains and know what is happening.

"Jessica Mbangeni is a brand. My life is a journey, they (Twitter people) don’t know everything about me and I’m not married to them. They didn’t question me about my documentary with Richard Maponya."

Check some of the reactions.

According to The Citizen the poet also faced criticism for making her way to the marquee, allegedly without invitation, and was later seemingly asked to leave by a SAPS official.

The publication reported that the official had called for a family member to recite a poem when Mbangeni also made her way to the front.

A video clip of the official allegedly asking Jessica to leave was shared online.

However, the poet dismissed the criticism, saying if the family had a problem with her presence in any way they would have told her.

"If the family had a problem with me they were going to address it. They (critics) must question me about my work and being a poet. I can’t give people my strength who are not even part of my life," Jessica said.

MORE

4 celebs whose Sama looks got totally slammed by the internet fashion police

It's been a couple of days since the SA Music Awards (Samas) took place, but people still can't stop talking about what our local celebs wore on the ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago

SOCIAL | Peers pack the Market Theatre to celebration John Kani

We often honour our icons only after they’re gone. So what better than a night filled with song, dance and waxing lyrical to celebrate a still ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa on Maponya: 'Legacy extends well beyond bricks and mortar'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the late Richard Maponya as a fighter for the liberation of black South Africans
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle's not entertaining gossip as Mzansi melts down over break-up rumours TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Zinhle gushes over Dineo Ranaka's Umlilo performance TshisaLIVE
  3. From 'breaking up' to making up: Five must-read stories on AKA and DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Sho Madjozi looks back at moments with her late sister TshisaLIVE
  5. Ciara snap has fans convinced she's Nomzamo Mbatha TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X