Rachel Kolisi gives Mzansi all the feels with her back-to-school post
Springbok first lady Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to share her funny take on the first day of school.
In the picture is her husband and Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi - dressed in his Stormers kit - and their two children and Siya’s two siblings dressed in their uniforms. They all look less than impressed while Rachel is living her best life on a pool lounger, in an empty pool, sipping champagne darling.
“Swipe to see my inspo. Before you’ll ask about the pool/dam #FluidraSA and #ZodiacSouthAfrica have it covered,” she captioned the post, in reference to the depleted and sad-looking swimming pool.
The second picture is a meme of a mother lounging in a pool with a glass of champagne in her hand while her three children clutching their school bags look on grumpily at her.
The post received many laughs, including comments from media mogul Basetsana Khumalo and TV personality Minnie Dlamini.
One user posted: “Sorry Siya it's your time now bru when you were travelling all over the world your wife had to keep the fort”, while another said: “even the pool knows it's back to school.”