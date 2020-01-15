'Serial killer' asks for mercy on 'uThando Noxolo' & it was hectic to watch!
More horrors were revealed
Tuesday night's episode of uThando Noxolo will go down in history as one of the most hectic episodes Mzansi has ever watched, thanks to Modikoe.
He asked the show to help him move on from his criminal past. He served 12 years for murder. The ex-convict said he wanted to apologise to his victim’s family.
While Modikoe introduced himself as a rehabilitated criminal, who had “mistakenly murdered” one woman, the heated confrontations that followed revealed other incidents the community blamed him for.
The people who seemed horrified by his presence told Twitter the issue was bigger than Modikoe had initially made it out to be.
He was called a “serial killer” repeatedly by those he wanted forgiveness from.
Watch the video below:
Modikoe wants to move on from his criminal past. He served a 12-year sentence for murder and wants to apologize to the victim’s family for the terrible act. #UthandoNoxolo— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) January 14, 2020
Today at 21h30 on Moja Love DStv Ch 157 pic.twitter.com/m2pbv9jRPN
The place where the alleged murders took place was called Rest in Peace (yeah ... literally RIP), making the episode more creepy than it already was.
One granny's curse to Modikoe left many viewers with major chills, but they understood it came from a place of pain.
One tweep said: “The granny just cursed him and three generations after him. I'm not very traditional, but I'd be scared if I were him. The words of the elderly are the epitome of 'from my mouth to God's ears'. That curse gave me chills.”
Here are some of the other reactions:
Today's episode of #UthandoNoxolo is a reminder of how much our justice system is so useless.. The law protects criminals more than it should protect victims.— 🇸🇿Brandon Khambule🇿🇦 (@brandonkhambule) January 14, 2020
My heart is heavy. May this family find peace, and this Modikwe animal be removed out of society. pic.twitter.com/V6TUKQ901c
The grandnny just cursed him and three generations after him. Im not very traditional but id be scared if i were him. The words of the elderly are the epitome of 'from my mouth to Gods ears'.— Black & Blessed ❤❤✌ (@Mama_Bridgie) January 14, 2020
That curse gave me chills 😭😭😭
#UthandoNoxolo
This is so painful haybo! I’m puting myself in these women’s shoes , hay ndingafa mna😭😭😭 How do you do that to another human being? 💔#UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/vd2HUpl8Ng— zithandile. (@Zitha68200866) January 14, 2020
He keeps saying “I’m not a killer” but he murdered a woman with a brick...doti weslisa 🙄🚮#UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/Ail19YvM3Z— Undlunkulu XOLI❣️ (@Undlunkulu_Xoli) January 14, 2020
#UthandoNoxolo— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) January 14, 2020
A serial killer!
He thought he’d gain sympathy! pic.twitter.com/wXuGclMBM6
He is a serial killer some people don't deserve to live amongst us aowa how can you forgive such a person 😭💔#UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/vcVTbQ0WCx— PrincessM🇿🇦 (@Princessmashab) January 14, 2020
This is sad 😩💔💔#UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/Wdd88WmOoN— Angel Pie🌺 (@Nyakallo_28) January 14, 2020
This man is a hard core ex convict.....He is denying all these allegations !!! Mina I can't defend him anymore !!! Sies !!! #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/Ws576Vpkus— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) January 14, 2020