'Serial killer' asks for mercy on 'uThando Noxolo' & it was hectic to watch!

Tuesday night's episode of uThando Noxolo will go down in history as one of the most hectic episodes Mzansi has ever watched, thanks to Modikoe.

He asked the show to help him move on from his criminal past. He served 12 years for murder. The ex-convict said he wanted to apologise to his victim’s family.

While Modikoe introduced himself as a rehabilitated criminal, who had “mistakenly murdered” one woman, the heated confrontations that followed revealed other incidents the community blamed him for.

The people who seemed horrified by his presence told Twitter the issue was bigger than Modikoe had initially made it out to be.

He was called a “serial killer” repeatedly by those he wanted forgiveness from.

