IN MEMES | A cheater, blame shifter and overall trash - Girl leave that man
Uthando Noxolo promotes forgiveness and helps people find peace and allow them to love the people they have done the most horrid things to, but Tuesday's episode left tweeps wishing Thato and Ernest never considered reuniting.
This was after they found out how Ernest had been treating Thato "like a slave" and allegedly abusing her in a vat 'n sit setting for over 10 years. Tweeps were especially upset when Ernest spoke about how Thato was his "helper" and how she has no right to leave him or be upset with him because she's an "alcoholic".
As far as viewers of the show were concerned the man was a cheater who refused to take responsibility for his actions and he was not worth a second chance (or in his case chance number 93).
They had the memes for the episode!
“I cheated and fell in love but when I fell in love I realized that I love my wife”#UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/w2GES871Av— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) May 21, 2019
This guy is a straight up shift blamer.. he irritates me nje #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/cfXKDeQpuA— PLS RT pinned tweet👏🏾 (@LessyJantjie) May 21, 2019
Yho this guy is just trash yeses 😑😑🤔🙆♀️ #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/fgV24cKehB— Boitshwarelo Mothibi (@boitshwarelogm) May 21, 2019
Sies Ernest! To take someone's daughter vat n sit for 10 years... Then top it by abuse! #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/xDFE1lDe58— Prudy M (@Faithgiver) May 21, 2019
He just misses the control she has over her— SHANDU 🌈🇿🇦 (@kuntatyga) May 21, 2019
#UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/JQ1n0AUTTS
So much to say about this idiot. But I'm too tired. Men are annoying! #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/vj1duDj2AB— Xiluva (@LOou_LUuuu) May 21, 2019
#UthandoNoxolo if your wife has a drinking problem,why do you buy alcohol and leave it with her in the house! pic.twitter.com/kINMo3A0Tn— PhoshokoHoldings(Pty)Ltd (@NjaYaTeng) May 21, 2019
This guy is unbelievable!now he is blaming Thato,s stress on micarriage #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/1MOJpFJill— Nomfundo (@nfundo) May 21, 2019
She's my helper" kodwa bakithi 😭😭😭 #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/FzTGKlCh5x— 😻❤darkielihle 💋 (@VanRahd) May 21, 2019
Besides abusing her ,Dude use to call his wife a helper ,this woman has been through a lot #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/sCOwiArqGh— Ronald Mkhatshwa (@Ronald_chase) May 21, 2019