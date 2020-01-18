Sbahle Mpisane: My recovery has been the toughest journey of my life

It's been just over a year since fitness fundi and TV personality Sbahle Mpisane nearly lost her life in a serious car accident, and the star is still battling to pick up the pieces, admitting it's been the most difficult journey of her life.

Sbahle lost control of her car on Margaret Mncadi Avenue (Victoria Embankment) in Durban during the early hours of 9 August 2018. Paramedics had to use the jaws of life to remove her from the wreckage, and the star spent several months in ICU.

Her recovery has been slow but steady, with the star often using a wheelchair to help her get around.

Reflecting on her road to recovery this week, Sbahle shared an interview she did for Puma's Women On The Rise series.

In it she said she was a “positive, driven and strong person”, but the journey was tough.

“My recovery has been the toughest journey of my life, but I have become tougher by not giving power to my circumstance. Being FitnessBunnie has influenced me to live a healthy life without letting trauma get in the way.”

Besides leaving her with amnesia, Sbahle said the accident had changed the way she lived.

“My accident has changed how I think and live my life — fearlessly. The most rewarding things in life are often the ones that look like they cannot be done. Action will get you results, so never hold yourself back,” she said.