Here's how Sbahle Mpisane fought her way back after horror car crash

Just over a year ago fitness fundi and TV personality, Sbahle Mpisane nearly lost her life during a serious car crash.

Sbahle lost control of her car during the early hours of August 9, 2018 on Victoria Embankment in Durban. Paramedics had to use Jaws of Life to remove her from the wreckage.

She later spent several months in ICU and despite it being a tough road, Sbahle has fought hard to get back on her feet.

On the one-year anniversary of the accident Sbahle spoke out about re-claiming herself.