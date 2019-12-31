TshisaLIVE

Here's how Sbahle Mpisane fought her way back after horror car crash

31 December 2019 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Sbahle Mpisane continues to share moments about her journey to recovery.
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane

Just over a year ago fitness fundi and TV personality, Sbahle Mpisane nearly lost her life during a serious car crash. 

Sbahle lost control of her car during the early hours of August 9, 2018 on Victoria Embankment in Durban. Paramedics had to use Jaws of Life to remove her from the wreckage. 

She later spent several months in ICU and despite it being a tough road, Sbahle has fought hard to get back on her feet. 

On the one-year anniversary of the accident Sbahle spoke out about re-claiming herself. 

Sbahle opens up about 'reclaiming' herself one year after car crash

Sbahle continues to inspire with her recovery process.
4 months ago

Watching Sbahle achieve milestones such as learning to walk again has been moving for fans. 

Joy lives here: Inside Sbahle Mpisane's journey of discovery

She has turned pain to joy as she fought for her life and won.
5 months ago

Sbahle also became a beacon of hope to other people going through personal strife. 

Five motivational quotes Sbahle Mpisane

It has been a little more than a year since fitness enthusiast Sbahle Mpisane almost lost her life in a car accident.
4 months ago

We have no doubt that Sbahle will be back to her ol' self and serving fitness goals in 2020!

