Ayanda Borotho on polygamy: Nothing is more oppressive than trying to be someone’s main

23 January 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Ayanda Borotho has weighed in on a reality show about polygamy.
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda Borotho

Ayanda Borotho has weighed in on polygamy, slamming the pressure it puts on women to compete to be the “main woman”.

The star, like many in Mzansi, tuned in to Mzansi Magic's latest reality show on the subject, Mnakwethu.

Hosted by businessman and reality TV star Musa Mseleku, the show documents the journey married men take to enter polygamous relationships.

The Isibaya actress was not impressed and took to social media to slam the “cultural indoctrination” of polygamy.

“I have no intentions of disrespecting the choices other women make, but this is what I write about in the book, cultural indoctrination that has us women by the balls!”

Ayanda believes there's “nothing is more oppressive to women than the pressure of 'wanting to be someone's wife/main woman' and the false validation that it brings. I absolutely respect marriage. And there's nothing wrong with marriage except the narratives we give it!

“We are out here trying to be the main one instead of the only one. Sihlezi siqhathwa! Nathi sivume! Can we, women, start belonging to ourselves first before trying to 'fit' into a man who's not even our size.”

Thoughts???? I stopped watching from the 2nd episode but I hear last night's show was trending. I have no intentions of disrespecting the choices other women make but this is what I write about in the book.... cultural indoctrination that has us women by their balls! (Yeah, since we dont have balls). Ngisasho futhi....nothing is more oppressive to women than the pressure of "wanting to be someone's wife/main woman" and the false validation that it brings. I absolutely respect marriage. And there's nothing wrong with marriage except the narratives WE give it! We are out here tryna be the main one instead of the ONLY one. Sihlezi siqhathwa! Nathi sivume! Can we, women, start belonging to ourselves first before trying to 'fit' into a man who's not even our size.

It is not the first time Ayanda has voiced her opinion on marriage.

Last year, the star warned young women not to view marriage as the ultimate accomplishment in their lives.

The actress said marriage shouldn't make people feel “imprisoned”, but should be a safe and liberating space in which people grow to be the best versions of themselves.

“The problem is that there are changes mentally and emotionally, and because you’re told that you’ve arrived, you suppress your growth,” she said in an interview with Move! magazine.

MORE

Ayanda Borotho: Girls must stop seeing marriage as the ultimate accomplishment

'The problem is that there are changes mentally and emotionally and because you’re told that you’ve arrived, you suppress your growth'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Ayanda Borotho: Marriage should not be bondage

'Marriage should be a safe and liberating space where people grow to be their best version and to do it honouring each other'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Ayanda Borotho: Preaching to the ego is destroying our people

"This preaching to the ego is destroying our people because we rub the ego and still leave 'church' with broken spirits."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Ayanda Borotho on her journey back to self: ‘I hope you will pursue yourself above all else’

"We have to tear apart every wall of lies in ourselves first in order to rebuild our own truth"
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

