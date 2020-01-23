Ayanda Borotho on polygamy: Nothing is more oppressive than trying to be someone’s main

Ayanda Borotho has weighed in on polygamy, slamming the pressure it puts on women to compete to be the “main woman”.

The star, like many in Mzansi, tuned in to Mzansi Magic's latest reality show on the subject, Mnakwethu.

Hosted by businessman and reality TV star Musa Mseleku, the show documents the journey married men take to enter polygamous relationships.

The Isibaya actress was not impressed and took to social media to slam the “cultural indoctrination” of polygamy.

“I have no intentions of disrespecting the choices other women make, but this is what I write about in the book, cultural indoctrination that has us women by the balls!”

Ayanda believes there's “nothing is more oppressive to women than the pressure of 'wanting to be someone's wife/main woman' and the false validation that it brings. I absolutely respect marriage. And there's nothing wrong with marriage except the narratives we give it!

“We are out here trying to be the main one instead of the only one. Sihlezi siqhathwa! Nathi sivume! Can we, women, start belonging to ourselves first before trying to 'fit' into a man who's not even our size.”