Junior De Rocka: If I could give my daughter anything, it would be these 3 things

Of all the things a father can give to his child, Junior de Rocka wants to give his daughter Sbahle confidence and strength.

The DJ shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about what he wants for Sbahle when she grows older.

“If I could give my daughter things, it would be the confidence to always know her self-worth, the strength to chase her dreams and the ability to know how truly and deeply loved she is,” he wrote.