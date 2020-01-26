My life's too beautiful for anyone to pee on my parade, says Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron has gotten an Oscar nod for her role in 'Bombshell'. She tells Margaret Gardiner about how the film almost got canned, and opens up about her love life

Charlize Theron believes resilience is a quality most South Africans possess by virtue of being born in this country, and she says as much during an international press conference when asked about the characteristics that have led to her success.



"I was never willing to roll over and give up. I'm grateful for having that in me and I credit my country for that determination. Growing up in South Africa taught me to be tenacious, not to cower at the first sign of obstacles."..