Sjava: Perhaps I should have been a pilot

While many may argue that he's got the best career a South African could ever ask for, muso Sjava has reflected on what his life would have been like if he had decided to chase his dream of becoming a pilot.

The musician recently shared a picture on social media of himself dressed in uniform and revealed that if he didn't have his singing gift, he would have opted to be a pilot.

Sjava imagined a stressless life in the sky, but then came to his senses and said he might have risked losing his life while flying a plane.

The Eweni hitmaker dropped a pearl of wisdom, preaching that no matter who or what you want to be, there are always issues that come with it.

“Looking at this picture thinking maybe kube ngafunda ngaba yi Pilot and never had this gift ngabe lenkinga enginazo azikho. Then again I thought maybe if I became a pilot ngabe ngaphahlazeka nebhanoyi ngafa what I am trying to say awukho umsebenzi olula nenkinga apheli emhlabeni.” he wrote.