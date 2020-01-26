Sjava: Perhaps I should have been a pilot
While many may argue that he's got the best career a South African could ever ask for, muso Sjava has reflected on what his life would have been like if he had decided to chase his dream of becoming a pilot.
The musician recently shared a picture on social media of himself dressed in uniform and revealed that if he didn't have his singing gift, he would have opted to be a pilot.
Sjava imagined a stressless life in the sky, but then came to his senses and said he might have risked losing his life while flying a plane.
The Eweni hitmaker dropped a pearl of wisdom, preaching that no matter who or what you want to be, there are always issues that come with it.
“Looking at this picture thinking maybe kube ngafunda ngaba yi Pilot and never had this gift ngabe lenkinga enginazo azikho. Then again I thought maybe if I became a pilot ngabe ngaphahlazeka nebhanoyi ngafa what I am trying to say awukho umsebenzi olula nenkinga apheli emhlabeni.” he wrote.
looking at this picture thinking maybe kube ngafunda ngaba yi Pilot and never had this gift ngabe lenkinga enginazo azikho— Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) January 22, 2020
Then again i thought maybe if I became a pilot ngabe ngaphahlazeka nebhanoyi ngafa
what i am trying to say awukho umsebenzi olula nenkinga apheli emhlabeni pic.twitter.com/eGekRFi1mo
Sjava has always been an advocate for people following their dreams, occasionally posting motivational messages on social media.
Its either you die for your dreams or you die in your dreams https://t.co/KfHGPozCpN— Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) July 11, 2018
In an interview with Power 98.7 in 2018, Sjava said it had always been his dream to represent his people from Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal.
“It has always been a dream to show people who I am and where I come from and to rep my hood — ndibonise ba ndingubane.”
"It has always been a dream to show people who I am and where I come from and to rep my hood - ndibonise ba ndingubane." #POWERBreakfast #SjavaLove pic.twitter.com/kBiWPINutB— POWER 98.7 (@Powerfm987) June 29, 2018