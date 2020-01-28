TshisaLIVE

'He's still a champion'- AKA defends Burna Boy after Grammy loss

28 January 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper AKA has defended Burna Boy.
Rapper AKA has defended Burna Boy.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Rapper AKA has defended Burna Boy after the Nigerian singer's loss at the Grammy Awards on Sunday became the butt of several social media jokes. 

Burna Boy found himself on SA's trends list on Monday afternoon after tweeps poked fun at him for not winning the Best World Music category.

They used the hashtag #AKAwinanga, which is usually used when AKA doesn't win an award.

AKA responded to those who tried to stir up the AKA/Burna Boy drama again.

“I never hated Burna Boy. All I did was stand up for my country. I think it’s time to move past this narrative. It’s tired. Like I said, even a nomination is a huge achievement.”

The Supa Mega then shocked the TLs by hailing Burna “a champion”, saying he considered him a winner.

The former friends have not seen eye to eye since September last year, during the height of xenophobic attacks in SA.

At the time, Burna Boy said Nigerians were being killed and urged other African foreigners in SA to protect themselves.

In a tweet that has now been deleted, the Nigerian singer said he would not perform in SA until “the government wakes the f**k up”.

When AKA took him on, Burna Boy told him to “beef up his security”.

