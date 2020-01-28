'He's still a champion'- AKA defends Burna Boy after Grammy loss

Rapper AKA has defended Burna Boy after the Nigerian singer's loss at the Grammy Awards on Sunday became the butt of several social media jokes.

Burna Boy found himself on SA's trends list on Monday afternoon after tweeps poked fun at him for not winning the Best World Music category.

They used the hashtag #AKAwinanga, which is usually used when AKA doesn't win an award.

AKA responded to those who tried to stir up the AKA/Burna Boy drama again.

“I never hated Burna Boy. All I did was stand up for my country. I think it’s time to move past this narrative. It’s tired. Like I said, even a nomination is a huge achievement.”