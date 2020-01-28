US comedian dragged for post about Kobe Bryant's death

While the world was mourning the death of Kobe Bryant this week, comedian Ari Shaffir said the US basketball star's passing came “23 years too late”.

Hours after Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Ari tweeted about the star's 2003 sexual assault case.

“Kobe Bryant died 23 years too late today. He got away with rape because all the Hollywood liberals who attack comedy enjoy rooting for the Lakers more than they dislike rape. Big ups to the hero who forgot to gas up his chopper. I hate the Lakers. What a great day! #F**kthelakers,” he wrote.

He then posted an Instagram Story, seemingly celebrating Kobe's death.