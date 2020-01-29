AKA has the streets guessing with a snap of a 'mystery woman'

Twitter went into a meltdown on Wednesday morning after AKA posted a snap of a woman many believe is “his new bae”.

The rapper had the streets talking when he posted several pics from his birthday party on Tuesday night.

One in particular caught attention for the woman's resemblance to a mysterious lady captured smooching with AKA a week ago.

A video of AKA locking lips with the woman in a restaurant surfaced online and left social media in a frenzy.

While there's no further details about the video or the woman in it, many believe AKA's latest snap shows the same woman from the video.