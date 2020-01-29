TshisaLIVE

'Lazy entitled individuals': Buhle Samuels angered by housebreaking

29 January 2020 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Buhle Samuels is gatvol of crime in SA.
Buhle Samuels is gatvol of crime in SA.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Actress Buhle Samuels is fuming after her house was broken into this week.

The star took to social media to vent her frustration at crime in the country and said the situation had left her drained.

“I’m so tired wow. Crime is draining. No words can describe how upsetting it is to have someone break into your home. I have been running around the whole day fixing things because of some entitled lazy individuals.”

Buhle was not at home when the criminals broke in and the criminals weren't able to take much because her neighbours intervened, which she was grateful for. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the star said that the criminals tried to steal her TV but were unsuccessful. She did not want to go into detail about the incident but said she was happy that no one was hurt in the incident.

"Crime is a horrible thing. It is traumatic. No is imWe need to be better as people. We are all hustling and trying our best. Just because someone's life looks better, doesn't mean it is and you should take from them."

MORE

Buhle Samuels hits back at liposuction claims

Buhle says she didn't get lipo
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Buhle Samuels on being bullied: People thought I was a black American

Speaking good English made Buhle a target for bullying.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Buhle Samuels: Addressing sides while you are married brings disrespect to yourself

"Addressing sides while you have a man you're exclusive with or are married to brings disrespect to yourself because it lets your man know that ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Trevor Noah and Burna Boy lose out at emotional Grammy Awards TshisaLIVE
  2. Actress Talitha Ndima lifts the lid on three productions getting canned on TV TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda slams Parktown Boys' High School's 'code of silence' TshisaLIVE
  4. Show me your gaup? | Itu Khune hits back at typo haters TshisaLIVE
  5. Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi on playing Shaqueesha TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered
Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
X