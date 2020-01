'Lazy entitled individuals': Buhle Samuels angered by housebreaking

Actress Buhle Samuels is fuming after her house was broken into this week.

The star took to social media to vent her frustration at crime in the country and said the situation had left her drained.

ā€œIā€™m so tired wow. Crime is draining. No words can describe how upsetting it is to have someone break into your home. I have been running around the whole day fixing things because of some entitled lazy individuals.ā€