'Lazy entitled individuals': Buhle Samuels angered by housebreaking
Actress Buhle Samuels is fuming after her house was broken into this week.
The star took to social media to vent her frustration at crime in the country and said the situation had left her drained.
“I’m so tired wow. Crime is draining. No words can describe how upsetting it is to have someone break into your home. I have been running around the whole day fixing things because of some entitled lazy individuals.”
I’m so tired wow. Crime is draining. No words can describe how upsetting it is to have someone break into your home. I have been running around the whole day fixing things because of some entitle lazy individuals. 😑— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) January 27, 2020
Buhle was not at home when the criminals broke in and the criminals weren't able to take much because her neighbours intervened, which she was grateful for.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the star said that the criminals tried to steal her TV but were unsuccessful. She did not want to go into detail about the incident but said she was happy that no one was hurt in the incident.
"Crime is a horrible thing. It is traumatic. No is imWe need to be better as people. We are all hustling and trying our best. Just because someone's life looks better, doesn't mean it is and you should take from them."