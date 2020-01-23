Buhle Samuels hits back at liposuction claims
Buhle Samuels is serving all the heat with her summer body, no thanks to liposuction.
The star nearly shut down the internet earlier this week when she posted several snaps on social media of her in underwear.
While most were blinded by the pictures, the conversation quickly turned to Buhle's flat tummy with some tweeps suggesting that sis had undergone liposuction or a tummy tuck.
She told a follower: “You wish! I was born this way, but like everything I maintain my body and make sure everything stays in shape and the meso (Mesotherapy) slim injection help me do that!”
You wish! 😂I was born this way but like everything I maintain my body and make sure everything stays in shape and the meso slim injection help me do that!— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) January 22, 2020
Buhle encouraged other women to work out and eat properly so they could get their dream bodies without cosmetic surgery.
Sis recently opened up to TshisaLIVE about being bullied at school, saying people often thought she was a black American.
She said dealing with body-shaming online was easy after her experience at school.
“I just smile and move on whenever I feel adult bullying in my space. It is a popular norm on social media, but I am a survivor of such and I know how to handle it.”