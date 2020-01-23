Buhle Samuels hits back at liposuction claims

Buhle Samuels is serving all the heat with her summer body, no thanks to liposuction.

The star nearly shut down the internet earlier this week when she posted several snaps on social media of her in underwear.

While most were blinded by the pictures, the conversation quickly turned to Buhle's flat tummy with some tweeps suggesting that sis had undergone liposuction or a tummy tuck.

She told a follower: “You wish! I was born this way, but like everything I maintain my body and make sure everything stays in shape and the meso (Mesotherapy) slim injection help me do that!”