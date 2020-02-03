Tbo Touch defends visit to LA to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant: I looked up to him

The post split social media, with some saying he had no right to speak on behalf of the country and was “an attention-seeker”. Others said he should be allowed to mourn his hero.

Touch told TshisaLIVE he was not bothered by the haters, adding: “Kobe Bryant is more than basketball to me, he’s the epitome of excellence and a very present father. I look up to him.”

He brought slips from when he met the Mamba King and said he was within his right to mourn.

“He visited Soweto during the World Cup, I interviewed him on my radio show and if there was ever a time to thank the Bryant family for giving us the Mamba King it could only be now!”

The star also shared snaps of his time in LA, giving followers a glimpse of a city in mourning.