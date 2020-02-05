Fans pitch in to help DJ Zinhle get new appliances for her home

It looks as if DJ Zinhle has completed building her second house and is now left with adding finishing touches, such as kitchen appliances, to turn it into a home.

Zinhle is all about interior decorating and even has her own home design brand, Jiyane Atelier.

But Zinhle was surprised by the price of kitchen items.

She jokingly tweeted: “I need kitchen appliances for my new house. They are so expensive. I’m taking donations,” she tweeted, cheekily.