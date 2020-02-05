Fans pitch in to help DJ Zinhle get new appliances for her home
It looks as if DJ Zinhle has completed building her second house and is now left with adding finishing touches, such as kitchen appliances, to turn it into a home.
Zinhle is all about interior decorating and even has her own home design brand, Jiyane Atelier.
But Zinhle was surprised by the price of kitchen items.
She jokingly tweeted: “I need kitchen appliances for my new house. They are so expensive. I’m taking donations,” she tweeted, cheekily.
I need kitchen appliances for my new house... They are so expensive. I’m taking donations.— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) February 4, 2020
And, oh boy, did fans come through for the DJ.
Social media was soon flooded with hilarious messages from users sharing what they thought she “needed” for her kitchen.
From “famous” spoons to kettles with SMEG written on them in koki, the reactions were lit!
Cava about of our favs:
I'd like to donate this Famous spoon pic.twitter.com/z9Y7p4St3M— Mr Leo II (@JohnNito_II) February 4, 2020
Well since you asked nicely pic.twitter.com/OG0KL2bojC— Bheki uBraBiza (@Zingelwayo12) February 4, 2020
My mom says you can even use it outdoors. Loadshedding or not, you be sorted pic.twitter.com/HTsD0bqu1T— Wa_Tsotetsi (@wa_tsotetsiN) February 4, 2020