Sizwe Dhlomo shuts down Vusi Thembekwayo’s 'rubbish' advice
Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo's “beef” might stand the test of time.
The business-minded individuals have never seen eye-to-eye and this past weekend was no different.
Sizwe came after Vusi after the motivational speaker shared his leadership tips for success in the corporate world.
On Twitter, Vusi wrote: “Leadership Tip: Don’t interview people. Interview the people and companies they used to work with and for. People will present a picture of themselves. The picture they want you to believe. Rather talk to people that have actually experienced that person.”
Leadership Tip:— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) February 6, 2020
Don’t interview people. Interview the people & companies they used to work with and for.
People will present the picture of themselves. The picture they want you to believe.
Rather talk to people that have actually experienced that person.
VT
Vusi shared a lengthy thread on what entrepreneurs do to avoid labour issues.
Leadership Tip:— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) February 6, 2020
Don’t interview people. Interview the people & companies they used to work with and for.
People will present the picture of themselves. The picture they want you to believe.
Rather talk to people that have actually experienced that person.
VT
Shortly thereafter, Sizwe shaded his nemesis, saying: “Lol! Mans said interview the company like managers have hours to spare for someone who’s trying to poach their employees.”
Lol! Mans said interview the company like managers have hours to spare for someone who’s trying to poach their employees.— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) February 6, 2020
“Interviews are not about testimonials, that’s what references & resumes are for. Interviews are to ascertain personality and social characteristics, then determine whether or not they are a fit within your organisation,” Sizwe said.