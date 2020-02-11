Sizwe Dhlomo shuts down Vusi Thembekwayo’s 'rubbish' advice

Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo's “beef” might stand the test of time.

The business-minded individuals have never seen eye-to-eye and this past weekend was no different.

Sizwe came after Vusi after the motivational speaker shared his leadership tips for success in the corporate world.

On Twitter, Vusi wrote: “Leadership Tip: Don’t interview people. Interview the people and companies they used to work with and for. People will present a picture of themselves. The picture they want you to believe. Rather talk to people that have actually experienced that person.”