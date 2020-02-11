This is what happened when Thickleeyonce joined Tinder

Thickleeyonce, like many public figures, has had her fair share of failed attempts at finding love on dating apps.

The model and influencer recently revealed that she had joined Tinder, but later deleted her profile.

She said it was all fun and swiping until guys started asking her what a girl “like her” was doing on the app.

“I remember when I joined tinder and n****s were like, 'Thickleeyonce is it really you? Wow, what's a girl like you doing here'. I deleted it immediately. LMAO.”