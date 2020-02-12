TshisaLIVE

Cassper finally met his ‘crush’, Zozibini, and 'she looks like a dream in real life!'

12 February 2020 - 11:10 By Masego Seemela
Cassper met Miss Universe this week.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

After gushing over Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi for a while, rapper Cassper Nyovest finally met his crush this week.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker is one of Samsung's SA ambassadors and was, like many of Mzansi's faves, in attendance at the company's event to announce its latest phones.

Little did he know he'd be meeting and rubbing shoulders with Miss Universe.

To show how excited he was that the day had finally arrived, Cassper shared a snap that broke the internet, saying: “Abuti Fill Up and Ousie Universe met at the #SamsungEvent.”

Cassper has been crushing hard on Miss Universe, with some fans believing Zozibini secretly feels the same way after she said she loves one of his songs.

In a media interview at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg at the weekend, Miss Universe said she was a big fan of DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small and Cassper Nyovest's hit track, Phoyisa.

Now that the pair have met, fans are curious to see how “Mr Fill Up” plans to “Fill Up the Universe”. 

Here are some of the reactions to their meeting:

