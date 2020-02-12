Cassper finally met his ‘crush’, Zozibini, and 'she looks like a dream in real life!'

After gushing over Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi for a while, rapper Cassper Nyovest finally met his crush this week.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker is one of Samsung's SA ambassadors and was, like many of Mzansi's faves, in attendance at the company's event to announce its latest phones.

Little did he know he'd be meeting and rubbing shoulders with Miss Universe.

To show how excited he was that the day had finally arrived, Cassper shared a snap that broke the internet, saying: “Abuti Fill Up and Ousie Universe met at the #SamsungEvent.”