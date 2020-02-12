Cassper finally met his ‘crush’, Zozibini, and 'she looks like a dream in real life!'
After gushing over Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi for a while, rapper Cassper Nyovest finally met his crush this week.
The Tito Mboweni hitmaker is one of Samsung's SA ambassadors and was, like many of Mzansi's faves, in attendance at the company's event to announce its latest phones.
Little did he know he'd be meeting and rubbing shoulders with Miss Universe.
To show how excited he was that the day had finally arrived, Cassper shared a snap that broke the internet, saying: “Abuti Fill Up and Ousie Universe met at the #SamsungEvent.”
Abuti Fill Up and Ousie Universe met at the #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/Dyxad0f3n0— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 11, 2020
Cassper has been crushing hard on Miss Universe, with some fans believing Zozibini secretly feels the same way after she said she loves one of his songs.
In a media interview at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg at the weekend, Miss Universe said she was a big fan of DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small and Cassper Nyovest's hit track, Phoyisa.
Now that the pair have met, fans are curious to see how “Mr Fill Up” plans to “Fill Up the Universe”.
Here are some of the reactions to their meeting:
So lare Cassper is trying to fill-up the universe now ?...#SamsungEvent #zozibinitunzi pic.twitter.com/UIEXksmhVS— Jobe! (@bigbenzo101) February 12, 2020
😂😂 Cassper 'snext song, be like me and Zozibini, call us #CassBini, she looking good wearing a bikini haters can go jump the dustbini 😂😂while we driving a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/Ndf6ALSqim— Thatogatsi (@ThatoDanielle) February 11, 2020
Yes we do notice ukuthi Casper uyazifela ngo Zozibini.. End of the day if they both feel it let them be.. They are both big brands already and I believe Casper learnt from past mistakes, he will make it right ku miss Universe..— Sindiso cecil Moyo (@sindiso_cecil) February 12, 2020
Cassper is trying shem i salute him for going after Miss Universe— kenz 🇿🇦🇺🇸 (@Bokenza1) February 4, 2020
But because of her position Zozibini cant publicly come out and express how she feel, im confident she also has thing for Cassper
Maftown we about to have a wedding y'all 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/WMz2v41F4P
Next thing Cassper will release an album titled Zozibini and track 1 to 10 will be about her, the guy is crushing hard.— Andile Gcumisa (@AndileGcumisa_) February 11, 2020