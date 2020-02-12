'The liver!' - Mnakwethu's Siphiwe cheated on his sangoma wife & tweeps can’t deal!
Tuesday's night's episode of Mnakwethu left viewers terrified for Zandi's life after it became clear that Siphiwe's first wife, a sangoma, was not totally welcoming of the polygamous lifestyle her husband was “requesting”.
Siphiwe's first wife, referred to as makhosi because of her ancestral calling, was not only feisty, but full-on unimpressed with her husband.
As per distasteful Mnakwethu norms, Siphiwe had been cheating with Zandi for a while and asked the show to help him suggest to his first wife that he take her as his second.
It went pear-shaped when he failed to answer questions, such as whether he was financially able to support the lifestyle he desired. It was so lit that he ended up having to pay a fine of three goats by month-end for disrespecting makhosi and her ancestors.
Tweeps loved makhosi's “no-nonsense” attitude — she was one of the first women on the show to explicitly show her disgust with her husband.
They also hoped Zandi would pick up the “curses” and “threats” between the lines and leave.
However, Zandi seemed determined to stay, despite the tension and, well, Siphiwe seemed to think he could handle both women.
Twitter was shook because, really, in the words of the 2000s:
“Cheating on a woman rolling with the underground gang is next level bravery! No cap!”
Check out the reactions:
So dis guy is cheating on a Sangoma? #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/CRnPkkcF7Q— Lyt skinned Nigger🚨💁🏽♂️ (@Mbuyazie21) February 11, 2020
#Mnakwethu a sangoma says "mark my word" and you're still sitting there sisi?? pic.twitter.com/axzpNfWRrj— lorraine Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) February 11, 2020
Makhosi handled this like a Queen, yheei we stan #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/MzdGGbodaE— MaMofokeng (@Sisinyane_K) February 11, 2020
This wife needs a position in parliament #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/vzbVUFFd2G— IG: @nhlanhla_ngwaqa (@Batgirl_nhlay) February 11, 2020
This man says he understands that he’s wife has an ancestral calling and that they can’t be intimate sometimes .. hence why he cheats .. according to me , that is not understanding #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/H3txKwe5mj— the rich aunty🤪 (@buhlejiyana_) February 11, 2020
YUH!!! When your wife’s threats make OTHER men tremble 😬😬😬😬#Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/VgijBrE77H— Ngithe NGINENTOMBI!!! ✋🏾🙄 (@PapiZwane) February 11, 2020
What does she mean when she says"Ngizokubamba"!?— Bontle (@BontleNgoasheng) February 11, 2020
Eh.... #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/ZfsZxbIdJg
#Mnakwethu This one is going to be dealt with TRADITIONALLY pic.twitter.com/FtYnNcgYtH— Mada (@Mazakia1) February 11, 2020
When she said mark my word, I already knew what time it was! 😬 #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/6gIFsBGL4x— The Undisputed Nice Guy (@Shaka_speare) February 11, 2020
#Mnakwethu Wen the wife said its gonna come back to u 10 times😲 pic.twitter.com/YoJzlhc5Jh— Tkunusual (@tkunusual) February 11, 2020
Makhosi is Legend. She's a queen. I Stan a feisty queen. #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/QYgOgnXI2i— MakaziKaManqindana (@TriciaVanKlein) February 11, 2020
This is by far the best episode. Sibonge edlozini #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/Dq52m6Lv4Q— Proudly African1 (@mongams) February 11, 2020