'The liver!' - Mnakwethu's Siphiwe cheated on his sangoma wife & tweeps can’t deal!

Tuesday's night's episode of Mnakwethu left viewers terrified for Zandi's life after it became clear that Siphiwe's first wife, a sangoma, was not totally welcoming of the polygamous lifestyle her husband was “requesting”.

Siphiwe's first wife, referred to as makhosi because of her ancestral calling, was not only feisty, but full-on unimpressed with her husband.

As per distasteful Mnakwethu norms, Siphiwe had been cheating with Zandi for a while and asked the show to help him suggest to his first wife that he take her as his second.

It went pear-shaped when he failed to answer questions, such as whether he was financially able to support the lifestyle he desired. It was so lit that he ended up having to pay a fine of three goats by month-end for disrespecting makhosi and her ancestors.