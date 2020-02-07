TshisaLIVE

Ayanda Borotho shuts down 'divorce' questions: My husband is happy

“Many would like to believe that I am divorced because of the things I write and speak about,” Ayanda said.

07 February 2020 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Ayanda Borotho set the record straight about the 'effect' of her powerful opinions on her marriage.
Ayanda Borotho set the record straight about the 'effect' of her powerful opinions on her marriage.
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Borotho

Ayanda Borotho has come out strongly against questions about the state of her marriage, in light of her views on polygamy which haven't been warmly received by some.  

Ayanda has been rubbing some men up the wrong way with her opinions about polygamy and has received a lot of questions on how her hubby feels about her opinions.

“Many would like to believe that I am divorced because of the things I write and speak about (I have been asked this question many times, followed by, how does your husband “allow” you to be like this?) I find it disturbing that we believe an empowered woman can't be in a relationship with a man, let alone be married to a man. That alone says a lot about our society.”

Ayanda took to Instagram to thank men who have supported her views and also used the post to let the haters know that her hubby is nothing but happy about his wife’s opinions.

“And for the record, I don't need permission from my husband to be me. My husband is happy to give out my books to even his friends. He is not threatened by my light. He embraces it because he not only understands that he didn't give it to me, but also because like he always says “I wouldn't want a broken woman raising my children. I could not have asked God for a better mentor and mother for my children,” she said.

The author left people in their feels when she let them know that polygamy was never meant to oppress the woman.

This after the TV show hosted by Musa Mseleku, Mnakwethu, sparked the debate.

WATCH | Ayanda Borotho on her issue with polygamy: Modern men are selfish

Ayanda Borotho slammed men who use polygamy selfishly to satisfy their lust
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Read the rest of her post below.

View this post on Instagram

Family I wanted to share this with you..SWIPE LEFT.(once all of us had calmed down😂) I just want to acknowledge the MEN, who SEE us. The KINGS who KNOW us. In a world where the norm is to shun us, they embrace us. In the midst of the "Isithembu samanga" videos, there were a number of men, who stood up for truth. I know these men exist in our society. They are VERY few and I sometimes think they drown in the toxic masculinity that surrounds us, but they are there. Many would like to believe that I am divorced because of the things I write and speak about (I have been asked this question many times followed by, how does your husband "allow" you to be like this?) I find it disturbing that we believe an empowered woman can't be in a relationship with a man, let alone be married to a man. That alone says alot about our society. And for the record, I don't need permission from my husband to be ME. My husband is happy to give out my books to even his friends. He is not threatened by my light. He embraces it because he not only understands that he didn't give it to me, but also because like he always says "I wouldn't want a broken woman raising my children. I could not have asked God for a better mentor and mother for my children". This is what most men miss. Broken people, will raise broken children. Men will one day have to answer for the sins they made their families carry. They will answer for the generations they destroyed. Ngimi lapho. Angifuni ukushubisa kakhulu. I just want to celebrate these KINGS. @persuade.kampinya @zwane_bongan @mkhonto_arts @bongomkhwanazi Tag a great guy!

A post shared by Ayanda "MaNgubane" Borotho (@ayandaborotho) on

MORE

Progressive or patriarchal? Twitter weighs in on polygamy via #LetsTalkPolygamy

Twitter is debating polygamy in modern relationships
News
1 week ago

Ayanda Borotho on polygamy: Nothing is more oppressive than trying to be someone’s main

'We are out here trying to be the main one instead of the only one'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Ayanda Borotho: Girls must stop seeing marriage as the ultimate accomplishment

'The problem is that there are changes mentally and emotionally and because you’re told that you’ve arrived, you suppress your growth'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Ayanda Borotho: Marriage should not be bondage

'Marriage should be a safe and liberating space where people grow to be their best version and to do it honouring each other'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Bonang hits back at claims her champopo range is 'a front' to exploit black ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | AKA talks about how excited he was when he met DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Smitten' Cassper takes his shot with Zozibini Tunzi TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Fans want Lindiwe of 'The River' to be given her Oscar already! TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans pitch in to help DJ Zinhle get new appliances for her home TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X