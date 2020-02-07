Ayanda Borotho shuts down 'divorce' questions: My husband is happy

Ayanda Borotho has come out strongly against questions about the state of her marriage, in light of her views on polygamy which haven't been warmly received by some.

Ayanda has been rubbing some men up the wrong way with her opinions about polygamy and has received a lot of questions on how her hubby feels about her opinions.

“Many would like to believe that I am divorced because of the things I write and speak about (I have been asked this question many times, followed by, how does your husband “allow” you to be like this?) I find it disturbing that we believe an empowered woman can't be in a relationship with a man, let alone be married to a man. That alone says a lot about our society.”

Ayanda took to Instagram to thank men who have supported her views and also used the post to let the haters know that her hubby is nothing but happy about his wife’s opinions.

“And for the record, I don't need permission from my husband to be me. My husband is happy to give out my books to even his friends. He is not threatened by my light. He embraces it because he not only understands that he didn't give it to me, but also because like he always says “I wouldn't want a broken woman raising my children. I could not have asked God for a better mentor and mother for my children,” she said.

The author left people in their feels when she let them know that polygamy was never meant to oppress the woman.

This after the TV show hosted by Musa Mseleku, Mnakwethu, sparked the debate.