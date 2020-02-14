LISTEN | Billie Eilish's James Bond theme song is a WHOLE mood!

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish, fresh off her big Grammy Awards victory and an Oscar night performance, has released her much-anticipated official theme song to the forthcoming James Bond film No Time to Die.

The four-minute ballad, a haunting song of betrayal and despair co-written by Eilish and her older brother, Finneas, and performed to an orchestral arrangement, was posted on Thursday to YouTube and various music streaming sites.

The recording, itself titled No Time to Die, was produced by Finneas with a musical arrangement by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley. The track, released by Eilish's Interscope Records/Darkroom label, includes veteran British session musician Johnny Marr on guitar.

Eilish, 18, becomes the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond theme song, following in the footsteps of such stars as Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney.

The song's foreboding lyrics more than suggest a romance that meets with a decidedly unhappy ending, as Eilish sings in a chorus:

"Fool me once, fool me twice/Are you death or paradise?

"Now you'll never see me cry/There's just no time to die."