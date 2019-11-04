Boity slays at the MTV Europe Music Awards
Burna Boy beats Nasty C and Prince Kaybee to Best Africa Act
When Boity hit the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) on Sunday, she was greeted with a near-deafening roar of excitement from fans.
The star hit the carpet in Seville, Spain, in an Orapeleng Modutle design, with matching statement handbag.
According to Sowetan, Boity had several mishaps with her flights and visa, but flew into the city on Saturday.
It was too much for local fans, who shouted at the tops of their lungs when she arrived.
Heartwarming moments. 😊🇿🇦❤️ #MTVEMA2019 #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/BGqHqxvvR6— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) November 3, 2019
Sadly, South Africans didn't do as well at the ceremony, with Nasty C and Prince Kaybee missing out on Best Africa Act.
Nigerian artist Burna Boy won the award, to loud applause.
BTS, Halsey and Billie Eilish were among the top winners on the night.
Halsey took home Best New Pop Act and Best Look, while Eilish grabbed the Best Song award, for Bad Guy, and Best New Artist.
BTS beat Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande for Best Live Act, and the group's army of followers won them the Biggest Fans award.
Host Becky G teamed up with Senegalese-American singer Akon for a performance of his new single, Como No, sending the crowd into chaos mode while they rolled across the stage on carnival floats.
It was a colourful party, with dozens of dancers on stage with them.