Boity slays at the MTV Europe Music Awards

When Boity hit the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) on Sunday, she was greeted with a near-deafening roar of excitement from fans.

The star hit the carpet in Seville, Spain, in an Orapeleng Modutle design, with matching statement handbag.

According to Sowetan, Boity had several mishaps with her flights and visa, but flew into the city on Saturday.

It was too much for local fans, who shouted at the tops of their lungs when she arrived.