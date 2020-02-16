TshisaLIVE

Yoh! How actor Yonda Thomas got 'scammed' by an Uber Eats driver

16 February 2020 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Yonda Thomas says he was scammed.
Yonda Thomas says he was scammed.
Image: Yonda Thomas's Instagram

Isidingo star Yonda Thomas has warned his followers to be careful when they order from Uber Eats, after he was allegedly scammed by a driver recently.

Taking to Instagram this week to recount his experience, Yonda said that he ordered 24 hot wings and chose the cash option.

When the driver arrived, Yonda realised he did not have change and the driver offered to go get change at a shop nearby.

“I gave him the money, like an idiot, and he took the money and the food. This guy was gone 15 to 20 minutes,” Yonda said.

The actor said that he got worried and followed the driver on the app, which said he was only 10 min away.

He eventually arrived and resolved everything, only for Yonda to later be told that he had not paid for the meal and his account was in arrears.

Uber Eats spokesperson Monique Thompson told TshisaLIVE that the matter has since been resolved and the encouraged all users with similar issues to contact the company's customer care line.

"If customers do have an issue before, during or after an order, we encourage all eaters to always leave feedback in the app or contact customer support, via the live chat in-app. Uber Eats customer support is 24/7," she said

MORE

WATCH | What went down on the set of 'Isidingo' on one of the last shoots

Now, this is how you say goodbye!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Motlatsi Mafatshe says actors found out about Isidingo chop on Twitter

"They could have done it gracefully. The majority of people, the actors, found out on Twitter"
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Petition to 'Save Isidingo' gets more than 3,000 signatures

Fans really want to keep the show on air.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Here's what Mohale surprised Somizi with for Valentine's Day TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle on Itu break-up: I couldn't fully remember why I fell in love with him TshisaLIVE
  3. Demi-Leigh & hubby Tim Tebow move into their R44m Florida mansion TshisaLIVE
  4. 'This is so invasive' - DJ Zinhle fuming after her luggage is broken into TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa’s fans question her 'realness' after skin lightning ad TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know
X