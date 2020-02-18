TshisaLIVE

Halala! Bonnie Mbuli scores role in international drama series 'Noughts and Crosses'

18 February 2020 - 19:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonnie Mbuli has that international flavour.
Image: Yolanda Saayman/Gallo Images

Actress Bonnie Mbuli is making big waves overseas, scoring a role in the highly anticipated UK drama series Noughts and Crosses.

The series is a TV adaptation of Malorie Blackman's series of novels of the same name. It takes place in an alternate history, where black “Cross” people rule over white “Noughts”.

The first episode will air on BBC One on March 5.

The cast was revealed this week, with Bonnie among the main characters.

She will star alongside Peaky Blinders actor Jack Rowan, Masali Baduza, The End of the F**king World star Josh Dylan, Kiki Brimah and Peep Show's Paterson Joseph.

Bonnie took to social media shortly after the announcement to share her excitement.

“'For all the things we might have had and all the things we’re never going to have' ... Love is never black and white,” she wrote, teasing the series.

A trailer, released late last week, shows Bonnie as part of a group hugging another character.

