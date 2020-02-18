First peek! Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo finally shares deets about her hubby

Fans of award-winning presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo had even more reason to celebrate the month of love when their fave gave them a rare look-see into her private life with a snap of her husband's face.

The presenter, who is known to keep her personal life mostly to herself, finally decided to help her fans put a face to"Mr Nxumalo", after not having done so since they started dating.

No one can deny that Thembisa has been glowing like a woman in love, and that the rock on her finger shines even brighter.

She has also revealed on numerous occasions just how happy she is.