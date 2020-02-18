First peek! Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo finally shares deets about her hubby
Fans of award-winning presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo had even more reason to celebrate the month of love when their fave gave them a rare look-see into her private life with a snap of her husband's face.
The presenter, who is known to keep her personal life mostly to herself, finally decided to help her fans put a face to"Mr Nxumalo", after not having done so since they started dating.
No one can deny that Thembisa has been glowing like a woman in love, and that the rock on her finger shines even brighter.
She has also revealed on numerous occasions just how happy she is.
Thembisa was nominated in the Safta Best Presenter category last week, for the second time.
She thanked Mzansi and took the time to let her supporters know that her hubby also technically scored a Safta nod because the film he co-produced received a nomination.
...also, the film my husband co-produced got a nomination...😍🍾🥂🙌🏾. What a day ♥️😭 !!! #SAFTAs14— Thembisa Nxumalo (@tembisa) February 14, 2020
Before they tied the knot, and shortly after Thembisa revealed she had found someone she thought she would spend the rest of her life with, the mother of two gushed to Sowetan about where they met and their future.
"It's the most cliched thing you will ever hear. I found love on Our Perfect Wedding. We are happy and planning a future together. It's a beautiful thing. He's a great guy. For me to find someone in the space that I work in and who I totally fell in love with is amazing."
In a previous interview with Afternoon Express, she opened up about how they met on the set of Our Perfect Wedding a few years ago.
“He worked behind the scenes and was part of the crew. (He was) so sweet but so focused on the work. I'm very attracted to people who are passionate about their jobs and about their work, so he was very interesting,” she told the presenters at time.
Now, finally, here is the face Thembisa gets to wake up next to.
Happy lovers day Ngoma yam😍 !!! #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/c1Ds1EX8ad— Thembisa Nxumalo (@tembisa) February 14, 2020