AKA responds to claims he copied Cassper on latest music video

AKA has spoken before about other rappers biting his style, but was accused by some fans of doing the same in his latest music video.

AKA took to social media on Thursday evening to post a teaser of Costa Titch's Nkalakatha Remix music video featuring the Supa Mega.

While some were here for it and were ready to pop bottles in celebration, others claimed the video was something straight out of Cassper's catalogue.

Especially those dance moves.