AKA responds to claims he copied Cassper on latest music video
AKA has spoken before about other rappers biting his style, but was accused by some fans of doing the same in his latest music video.
AKA took to social media on Thursday evening to post a teaser of Costa Titch's Nkalakatha Remix music video featuring the Supa Mega.
While some were here for it and were ready to pop bottles in celebration, others claimed the video was something straight out of Cassper's catalogue.
Especially those dance moves.
@casspernyovest ke GOAT...he has many role model out there😂😂they copy his dance move pic.twitter.com/UdpykYhZn2— Tm£llø Ronald (@Tmll10) February 20, 2020
AKA did not take the claims lying down, and told a fan who claimed the video was inspired by Cass that he was wrong.
In a now deleted tweet, The Fela in Versace hit maker said the dance moves were American and did not originate with Cass.
When the tweep said he actually meant the star was biting Cassper's marketing strategy, AKA ran out of patience.
He asked the user what he was going on about.
WHAT. THE. HELL. ARE. YOU. TALKING. ABOUT. MATE. https://t.co/4MoPCtBRqg— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 20, 2020
The user then tried to explain that the set-up of the cars and the dance moves were proof AKA had copied his rival.
But by then AKA had move on to watching football, and left the argument for his AKA defence force to handle instead.
Cava the full video below and make up your own mind on the debate.