LISTEN | Lasizwe dishes the tea on the hottest stories of the week

Some of the topics we discussed were media personality Sizwe Dhlomo wanting to fight a social media troll, Somizi and Mohale announcing their third wedding, and Demi-Leigh and hubby Tim Tebow moving into a R44m Florida mansion.

We also chatted about fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane letting go of Itumeleng Khune, and DJ Zinhle's luggage being broken into.

SIZWE FIGHTS A TROLL

Sizwe caused a commotion when he invited a hater to a fight after a spicy exchange over his three-wheeled motorbike.

SOMHALE THIRD WEDDING

Somizi and hubby Mohale are going to have a third wedding, and this time it'll be in Italy. The couple made a guest appearance on Metro FM's Morning Flava breakfast show and let in on their third wedding plans.

DEMI-LEIGH MOVES INTO A FLASHY MANSION

Newlywed Demi-Leigh Tebow and her hubby, Tim, are moving into their luxurious Florida mansion, which cost a whopping R44m.

SBAHLE OPENS UP ABOUT ITU

Sbahle Mpisane opened up about her split from Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, revealing how she decided to let him go so he could “date someone else in peace”.

DJ ZINHLE ON 'FIDDLED' LUGGAGE

DJ Zinhle was left fuming after her luggage was allegedly broken into during a flight to Durban.