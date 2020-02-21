TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi’s mom blessing him before his wedding will give you goosies

21 February 2020 - 18:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mary Twala accompanied Somizi to his traditional wedding ceremony.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Just days before a TV special about their wedding ceremonies premieres, Somizi has shared a clip of his mother blessing his and Mohale's union.

Somizi and Mohale were married in a traditional ceremony late last year, and followed it up with a lavish white wedding last month. They are also planning a third wedding in Italy later this year.

In the clip, a teaser for their Showmax special Somizi & Mohale: The Union, Somizi is seen riding to his traditional ceremony with his mother.

He asks if she is OK, to which she responds that she is happy for him and has prayed for the couple.

“I'm telling you my daughter, I prayed and the ancestors are watching over you two. I'm so glad.”

Somizi's friend TT also shared his favourite moment between the two.

“The moment between you two when there was absolute silence in your suite was surreal and will always be imprinted in my heart for the rest of my life.”

The TV special will premiere on February 24, with additional episodes aired every Monday, ending with Somizi and Mohale's white wedding on March 16.

Another trailer for the special shows gorgeous décor, dazzling chandelier cakes, G.H. Mumm champagne and multiple costume changes.

We can't wait:

TshisaLIVE
