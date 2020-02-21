WATCH | Somizi’s mom blessing him before his wedding will give you goosies

Just days before a TV special about their wedding ceremonies premieres, Somizi has shared a clip of his mother blessing his and Mohale's union.

Somizi and Mohale were married in a traditional ceremony late last year, and followed it up with a lavish white wedding last month. They are also planning a third wedding in Italy later this year.

In the clip, a teaser for their Showmax special Somizi & Mohale: The Union, Somizi is seen riding to his traditional ceremony with his mother.

He asks if she is OK, to which she responds that she is happy for him and has prayed for the couple.

“I'm telling you my daughter, I prayed and the ancestors are watching over you two. I'm so glad.”