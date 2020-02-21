Rami Chuene: Getting divorced was one of the best decisions I made

Actress Rami Chuene has opened up about how the deciding to get divorced was one of the best decisions she's made for herself.

Rami divorced her ex-husband, Tsepo Desando, in 2013, and reflected on it again during an appearance on Mam'Mkhize's reality show, Kwa Mam'Mkhize, this week.

She told Mam'Mkhize and her sister about her decision to tweet about her divorce and how she drew strength from people's experiences.

“I was just saying to people that I felt likee getting divorced was one of the best decisions I made in my life. People were talking about their own experiences, and I think that was very encouraging because when you get divorced it is such a taboo thing, like ' Oh my God, you are a divorcee. What are we going to do?'

Taking to Twitter late last year, Rami opened up about life after her split.