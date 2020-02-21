TshisaLIVE

Rami Chuene: Getting divorced was one of the best decisions I made

21 February 2020 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rami Chuene says deciding to get divorced is one of her best decisions.
Actress Rami Chuene has opened up about how the deciding to get divorced was one of the best decisions she's made for herself.  

Rami divorced her ex-husband, Tsepo Desando, in 2013, and reflected on it again during an appearance on Mam'Mkhize's reality show, Kwa Mam'Mkhize, this week.

She told Mam'Mkhize and her sister about her decision to tweet about her divorce and how she drew strength from people's experiences.

“I was just saying to people that I felt likee getting divorced was one of the best decisions I made in my life. People were talking about their own experiences, and I think that was very encouraging because when you get divorced it is such a taboo thing, like ' Oh my God, you are a divorcee. What are we going to do?'

Taking to Twitter late last year, Rami opened up about life after her split.

Rami told Mam'Mkhize this week that sometimes people were just not meant to be together and a separation was not a reflection that either party was a “bad person”.

“With some people, you don't necessarily stop loving the person. It is a decision that someone said 'I can love you from outside the relationship. I can love you in the relationship and I can love you outside of it . I don't have to be with you to love you'.” 

This is not the first time that Rami has spoken about her divorce. In 2017 she told Drum there is no need to be ashamed of leaving when you realise you have made a mistake.

“Divorce is not a bad thing. The circumstances around it are what might be wrong. But getting out of something when you realise you have made a mistake, or you realise it’s not working, is not bad. That is what I did.”

