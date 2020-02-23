Simz Ngema remembers Dumi Masilela: My world just shattered again, I miss you

Actress and singer Simphiwe Ngema is finding it hard to let go of the memory of her late husband Dumi Masilela.

The Rhythm City actor died after he was shot during an attempted hijacking in 2017.

Before he died Dumi had plans to release some of the music he was working on, including a touching song written for his wife, Simz.

Though she attested in the past that she was healing and letting go of her husband's memory, Simz slipped back to the wonderful times she shared with Dumi.

She shared on Instagram a video of Dumi singing a sweet harmonious song.

“Boongs. All you ever wanted to do is music, didn’t even matter where we were.

“This was at some house in the hood, don’t even remember who’s house it was, I just wanted to hear you sing.”