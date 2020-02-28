WATCH | This video of Siv Ngesi working out will motivate you to get started
TV presenter, comedian and actor Siv Ngesi is known for his fun and carefree personality but when he gets to the gym, it's all work. He turns on his beast mode and we're here for it.
There is no denying he has the body that many want but just don't work hard enough to get.
On Thursday, he shared a video of himself lifting weights, and had the guy standing behind him staring in admiration. He definitely knows he slays his body goals, which is why he captioned this video, “Can't outwork me!”
Can’t outwork me!— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) February 27, 2020
(check the guy behind me, stop his work out to come act like he isn’t watching me kill it!) 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XZsXNcUQRx
Fans who follow Siv on Instagram will agree that he is consistent and highly motivated. Here's a sneak peek into some of his workout routines: