The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Best & worst dressed celebs at the Sun Met 2020

Here's which famous faces stood out for all the right — and wrong — reasons

02 February 2020 - 15:12 By Ricci-Lee Kalish
Actress Nandi Mbatha in a winning look by Quiteria Atelier at the Sun Met 2020.
Actress Nandi Mbatha in a winning look by Quiteria Atelier at the Sun Met 2020.
Image: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images

Forget the real horses at the Sun Met 2002, we're here to talk about the clothes horses.

Celebs were in rather short supply as the crowds descended on Cape Town's Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday for “Africa's Richest Race Day”. Those who did attend had varied interpretations of this year's dress code, 'African Luxury: Visionaries'.

Here's which famous faces stood out for all the right — and wrong — reasons:

BEST DRESSED

NANDI MBATHA

The Isithembiso actress's vibrant yellow dress left us speechless. Some may say she didn't stick to the theme, but what could be more visionary than this? It was perfect for the weather, avant garde yet actually wearable, and exactly the sort of piece we'd imagine you'd find in the wardrobe of a modern Wakandan queen. We applaud her tongue-in-chic hairstyle too.

KEFILWE MABOTE AND SARAH LANGA

We're loving these social media influencers' take on twinning, which sees them wearing co-ordinating looks that aren't overly matchy and so still allow them to show off their individual styles.

Their outfits are an example of 'African chic' done right: there's nothing costumey, gimmicky or kitsch about them. It was also a clever move to opt for that shade of muted gold as a base: it really allows that stunning print to be the star of the show.

ROXY BURGER

The How Do I Look? SA presenter has really upped her fashion game in the last year. Her beautifully-draped dress was supremely flattering, and that shade of peach set off her colouring to perfection. She gave a nod to African queens with a 'crown' headpiece that came across as classy rather than overly costumey.

WORST DRESSED

BONANG MATHEBA

Yawn! We've seen this sort of beauty pageant gown on the celeb a thousand times before. While we suppose the sparkle makes it luxurious, there's nothing visionary or particularly African about this look to tie in with the race day's theme. A real disappointment from Queen B.

TARINA PATEL

Remember how the social media fashion police hated on J-Lo's bow dress from the Golden Globes? Well, we have a contender for an even worse bow dress: Tarina Patel's Sun Met look.

Thanks to all that shiny, creased fabric, The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star looks like a Christmas present that sat under the tree for a little too long. Her headpiece is also a bit random and somewhat lame.

Her make-up is on point, though — we need to get the number of her eyebrow technician.

SIV NGESI

Funnyman Siv Ngesi tried too hard with this outfit. There's too much happening, nothing is simpatico and everything is screaming for attention. With no focal point, we don't know where to look — other than away, and quickly.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN PICS | Clothes horses: What celebs wore to the Sun Met 2020

A-list attendees included Bonang Matheba, Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier and more
Lifestyle
17 hours ago

Bonang twins with her newest bottle of bubbly at the Sun Met 2020

Celeb Bonang Matheba popped the cork on her bubbly brand the House of BNG's latest creation at the Sun Met on Saturday.
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

Some of the best & worst dressed celebs at Somhale's white wedding

Here's which guests made a spectacle of themselves for all the best reasons — or in spite of their best intentions
Lifestyle
2 days ago

MORE of the best and worst dressed celebs at Somhale's wedding extravaganza

Here are some fashionably late additions to our original list
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Here come the grooms: first look at Somhale's white wedding outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. MORE of the best and worst dressed celebs at Somhale's wedding extravaganza The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Some of the best & worst dressed celebs at Somhale's white wedding The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Somhale said: 'Dress as you would for your wedding.' Here's what their guests ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. IN PICS | All white with a touch red bottoms at SomHale's white wedding Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like