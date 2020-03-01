Nakhane celebrates 'small' LGBTQI+ victory after Woolies skirt incident

The internationally acclaimed musician said he was dressed "quite masc" (masculine) and as he approached the fitting room, the following conversation played out.

Woolies lady (wincing slightly): "I’m sorry, but you have to go to the men’s section."

Nakhane: "Aaah, but sisi, I’m non-binary mos."

Woolies lady (after a second’s thought): "I’m so sorry. Please go in."

Nakhane was taken aback and explained why he felt it necessary to share that encounter.

"I share this because, in the doom and gloom (warranted) of this world, there is good happening. I also share it to thank all the queer activists and artists who are changing the world.

"It might seem small, what happened, but this small thing gives marginalised people comfort in a VERY uncomfortable and cruel world."

Plus he looks amazing in that skirt!