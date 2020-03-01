TshisaLIVE

Nakhane celebrates 'small' LGBTQI+ victory after Woolies skirt incident

01 March 2020 - 12:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Nakhane took time out to celebrate a small victory for the LGBTQI+ community.
Nakhane took time out to celebrate a small victory for the LGBTQI+ community.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alon Skuy

Nakhane recently took a moment to appreciate the small victories that show society is finally starting to fully accept members of the LGBTQI+ community. 

This happened after he had a brief but almost unique encounter with a woman who works at Woolworths when he went to buy a skirt he had been eying. 

"I would like to tell a little story about this pleated skirt I got yesterday. ⁣So... I was at Woolworths looking for my size. I found ... what looked like my size and made my way to the fitting rooms,' he said on Instagram.

Nakhane's in a 'pretty f**king cool' space as he prepares to return to SA's stages

Following the controversy of 'The Wound', the muso-actor-writer has been killing it abroad. Now he's returning home for his 'You Will Not Die' tour
Lifestyle
3 months ago

The internationally acclaimed musician said he was dressed "quite masc" (masculine) and as he approached the fitting room, the following conversation played out.

Woolies lady (wincing slightly): "I’m sorry, but you have to go to the men’s section." 

Nakhane: "Aaah, but sisi, I’m non-binary mos." 

Woolies lady (after a second’s thought): "I’m so sorry. Please go in."

Nakhane was taken aback and explained why he felt it necessary to share that encounter.

"I share this because, in the doom and gloom (warranted) of this world, there is good happening. I also share it to thank all the queer activists and artists who are changing the world.

"It might seem small, what happened, but this small thing gives marginalised people comfort in a VERY uncomfortable and cruel world."

Plus he looks amazing in that skirt!

READ MORE:

Nakhane on leaving SA: I wasn't fleeing the 'Inxeba' hate

Nakhane says it made sense for him to move for the sake of his career.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Nakhane: Black trans people have been treated as the scum of society for too long

The star was heartbroken by Muhlaysia Booker's death.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Nakhane on refusing acne treatment: We need pop stars with acne scars

Nakhane has opened up about his skin problems
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene slams 'conceited, self-serving, egotistical hogwash hidden behind ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper on Prince Kaybee fight: I don’t need to prove anything, I own my masters TshisaLIVE
  3. Tsibipians won’t let Prince Kaybee rest after Cassper diss TshisaLIVE
  4. Zola Nombona on hiding her pregnancy: I was uncomfortable TshisaLIVE
  5. Glammy opens up about AKA and Zinhle break-up TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X