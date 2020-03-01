Nakhane celebrates 'small' LGBTQI+ victory after Woolies skirt incident
Nakhane recently took a moment to appreciate the small victories that show society is finally starting to fully accept members of the LGBTQI+ community.
This happened after he had a brief but almost unique encounter with a woman who works at Woolworths when he went to buy a skirt he had been eying.
"I would like to tell a little story about this pleated skirt I got yesterday. So... I was at Woolworths looking for my size. I found ... what looked like my size and made my way to the fitting rooms,' he said on Instagram.
The internationally acclaimed musician said he was dressed "quite masc" (masculine) and as he approached the fitting room, the following conversation played out.
Woolies lady (wincing slightly): "I’m sorry, but you have to go to the men’s section."
Nakhane: "Aaah, but sisi, I’m non-binary mos."
Woolies lady (after a second’s thought): "I’m so sorry. Please go in."
Nakhane was taken aback and explained why he felt it necessary to share that encounter.
"I share this because, in the doom and gloom (warranted) of this world, there is good happening. I also share it to thank all the queer activists and artists who are changing the world.
"It might seem small, what happened, but this small thing gives marginalised people comfort in a VERY uncomfortable and cruel world."
Plus he looks amazing in that skirt!