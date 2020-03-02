Zoleka Mandela reflects on daughter’s death in car crash

It's been 10 years since Zoleka Mandela's 13-year-old daughter Zenani was tragically killed in a car accident, and the star is using her pain to educate on the effects of drunken driving and the importance of road safety.

Speaking to Egypt Today, Zoleka blamed influencers for not doing enough to advise on the importance of adhering to road safety measures across the continent.

Being at the forefront of worldwide campaigns, Zoleka explained that she called on African leaders to listen to stories of those who become victims of road accidents, urging the need for children's safety on their journey to school.

“My grandparents fought against the status quo for justice and equality, and I hope, through the Mandela name, I will never stop fighting for our children everywhere around the world.”

Although she may appear stronger now with a mission at hand, in 2018 Zoleka opened up about suffering from depression.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Zoleka bared her soul on how she had been struggling with her emotions.

“I thought I could hold in all the sadness until it all goes away or replace it with something else, I’ve felt myself getting more and more depressed every day.

“It’s never an easy emotion to wear or disclose but in my weakness, I’ve always found strength in asking for help even if I have always struggled to ask for it because I don’t always know how to or because I do fear losing control.”

She, however, explained that she was feeling more determined to overcome her feelings of hopelessness and self-blame.

“Not just for my husband and my five children but for me too because despite everything else, I am still worthy and deserving of life.”