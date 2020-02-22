TshisaLIVE

Zoleka Mandela reveals how antidepressants left her baby in an incubator after birth

22 February 2020 - 13:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Zoleka Mandela has revealed how her daughter Zenzile has overcome life’s obstacles.
Zoleka Mandela has revealed how her daughter Zenzile has overcome life’s obstacles.
Image: Instagram/ Zoleka Mandela

Zoleka Mandela is a fighter and recently shared how her daughter too had overcome health struggles.

Taking to social media recently, Zoleka posted a beautiful picture of her one-year-old daughter Zenzile Bashala on her birthday, and reflected on how she nearly lost her after birth.

Zoleka revealed that she was struggling with depression during the pregnancy and was taking medication, only to later find out that it had an effect on the baby.

"Soon after I conceived, being pregnant and on antidepressants resulted in her being incubated after birth - there were issues with her breathing and her heart rate."

To add to her stress, Zoleka said that Zenzile suffered an illness just a few days after they were discharged from hospital.

Zoleka has beaten cancer several times and believes that her daughter got the her fighting spirit from her.

"We almost lost her but this one is a fighter just like me,"  she added.

Zenzile is now happy, healthy and growing, and Zoleka was thankful to God for the blessing.

"She literally wakes up with a smile every single morning and even when she’s ill, she’s so stubborn and short tempered (also like me)," Zoleka added.

Zoleka received messages of support and love from fans

One user wrote: "Happy birthday, Princess". While another said: "Beautiful baby girl in a beautiful kente".

View this post on Instagram

Have I told you guys about this 1yr old called, Zenzile (meaning: one who can overcome life’s obstacles and make a way for herself) Zondlile (meaning: she has nourished herself) Mutoba (meaning: light or someone born to be with kings) Bashala? I had gone to a fertility clinic (after my menstrual cycle decided to show up after what was almost a year of waiting for it) because I wanted assistance with not falling pregnant but with conceiving twins (but secretly wishing for quadruplets) ... by the time time I made it to my first appointment, I was already pregnant with her! 🤣 Also, she was a scheduled C-Section but my water broke as I was busy packing dishes in the kitchen and I was in labour for just over 5hrs. Depression hit me hard! Soon after I conceived, being pregnant and on antidepressants resulted in her being incubated after birth - there were issues with her breathing and her heart rate ... then she suffered an illness that had her coding just a few days after we got discharged from hospital. We almost lost her but this one is a fighter just like me. 🙏🏾 Have I told you guys that my baby is the most happiest and healthiest? She literally wakes up with a smile every single morning and even when she’s ill, she’s so stubborn and short tempered (also like me) and just so happens to be mine so that makes me epically AWESOME!!! 🤪 Just thought I would show off my genes seeing God continues to show up and show off in my life!!! ❤️ #ZenzileBashala #BabyBashala #LittleMissBashala

A post shared by Zoleka Mandela (@zolekamandela) on

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Zoleka Mandela to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for those fighting cancer

Zoleka is working out to prepare for the big climb
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Zoleka Mandela on her surgeon refusing to make her 'breast implants bigger'

The housewife of Northriding is flexing us with her new body.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Zoleka Mandela to her newborn: I feel like all you ever see or hear me do is cry

Zoleka Mandela penned a heartfelt letter to her daughter.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

This heartfelt letter from Zoleka Mandela will give you the feels

Zoleka Mandela is passionate about inspiring other women.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Bonang responds to suggestions she & Zinhle should make up TshisaLIVE
  2. Sophie Lichaba: Women tell my husband he's with someone who's dying TshisaLIVE
  3. Phoyisa! DJ Maphorisa responds to Julius Malema quoting his song in parliament TshisaLIVE
  4. Brand new Beemer! Simz Ngema finally drives her dream car TshisaLIVE
  5. First peek! Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo finally shares deets about her hubby TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X