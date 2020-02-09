Zoleka Mandela to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for those fighting cancer

SA writer Zoleka Mandela is working hard in the gym to prepare to climb Africa's highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, in June.

Zoleka is a breast cancer survivor and plans to do her part to create awareness of the disease with the trek.

She announced the climb on World Cancer Day on Wednesday, reflecting on her battle with the disease.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and re-diagnosed in 2016. In honour of all those who are living with cancer and those who have succumbed to the disease, I’m climbing Mount Kilimanjaro this June,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Zoleka will take on the nine-day climb with 20 other “cancer-fighting individuals” to support a fundraising mission dear to her heart, “to live in a world without fear of cancer”.

She shared a link to a crowdfunding page by the Global Access to Cancer Care Foundation, which is organising the climb, and asked fans to help sponsor it.