Nomzamo on her last 'Isibaya' scene: 'It’s not goodbye, it’s a see you later'
The death of Nomzamo Mbatha's character in Isibaya has left her and viewers emotional.
The actress, who played Thandeka Zungu in Mzansi Magic's telenovela, had viewers grabbing for their boxes of tissues after they witnessed their long-time fave being shot in Monday night's episode.
Don't close your eyes, Thandeka. #Isibaya https://t.co/tBU8z0WJYs pic.twitter.com/ZKQA0GBpQn— Isibaya Mzansi Magic (@IsibayaMzansi) March 2, 2020
With farewell messages such as “You'll be sorely missed Thandeka”, viewers took to social media to bid the actress goodbye as she sets off to pursue a career overseas.
Feeling the love from Mzansi, Nomzamo shared how much she was going to miss being on the telenovela and thanked everyone who was there during her journey.
“Nkosyam, I’m weeping at this unexpected and heartbreakingly beautiful surprise. Ngiyabonga to my friends, my family. What a journey. Thank you for raising and challenging me into becoming the performer that I am today. It’s not goodbye, it’s a see you later.”
Nkosyam— Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) March 2, 2020
I’m weeping at this unexpected & heartbreakingly beautiful surprise. Ngiyabonga to my friends... my family. What a journey. Thank you for raising & challenging me into becoming the performer that I am today. It’s not goodbye, it’s a see you later ❤️🕊 #ISIBAYA #Thandeka https://t.co/ojAK1PkwQJ
Actor Sdumo Mtshali, who played Nomzamo's husband in the show, said he was going to miss acting beside her. He also thanked everyone who had been following their characters' love story for the past eight years.
Here are some of the farewell messages:
Sisi you have to come back as Mkhovu... I'm not accepting this— Kamo Modise (@kamo_modise) March 2, 2020
“He was a rebel without a cause; Her grandmother never allowed her to date. Now these two young actors are setting fire to the small screen with their romantic roles in #Isibaya .” Its been a journey. RIP Thandeka wethu. pic.twitter.com/wfgMLpU2UO— Stoby Phakathi (@iamStoby) March 2, 2020
Those final kiss scenes btwn u and Sdumo and the chemistry you had will always be special— Gopolang (@gopoboyk) March 2, 2020
From the girl who came second on the MTV base presenting competition, to this talented actress. Nomzamo, your journey is so inspiring and I can't wait to see your upcoming work. We'll done, you made fall inlove with Thandeka.— Nkosazana Sithole (@NkosazanaKa) March 2, 2020
Angikho right, we going to miss you🥺 pic.twitter.com/Ux9j6fYxfO— Nubian_Queen👑 (@_Mapula_M) March 2, 2020
You've served us well over the years ❤️. Gave us one of the most beautiful and authentic love stories in modern South Africa. All we have now is those special back tracks they'd only play on a scene with Thandeka and Sbusiso 🙏 sibonge dade! Ngempela kubonga Thina!— Samukayyyy (@_Samukayyy) March 2, 2020
Oksalayo thina syakthanda, noma ungaya kuphi. All the best. Those of us who watched and got hooked to Isibaya from Season 1 till now and ahead, we saw you growing, glowing right in front of our eyes. We adopted you in our families. Okuhle kodwa Ntokazi— sabelo (@Sabza200BC) March 2, 2020