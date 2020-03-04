TshisaLIVE

Nomzamo on her last 'Isibaya' scene: 'It’s not goodbye, it’s a see you later'

04 March 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Nomzamo Mbatha is leaving 'Isibaya'.
The death of Nomzamo Mbatha's character in Isibaya has left her and viewers emotional. 

The actress, who played Thandeka Zungu in Mzansi Magic's telenovela, had viewers grabbing for their boxes of tissues after they witnessed their long-time fave being shot in Monday night's episode.

With farewell messages such as “You'll be sorely missed Thandeka”, viewers took to social media to bid the actress goodbye as she sets off to pursue a career overseas.

Feeling the love from Mzansi, Nomzamo shared how much she was going to miss being on the telenovela and thanked everyone who was there during her journey.

“Nkosyam, I’m weeping at this unexpected and heartbreakingly beautiful surprise. Ngiyabonga to my friends, my family. What a journey. Thank you for raising and challenging me into becoming the performer that I am today. It’s not goodbye, it’s a see you later.”

Actor Sdumo Mtshali, who played Nomzamo's husband in the show, said he was going to miss acting beside her. He also thanked everyone who had been following their characters' love story for the past eight years.

Here are some of the farewell messages:

