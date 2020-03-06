Cassper Nyovest on coronavirus: Bring our masks back

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has joined the chorus of questions around the government's decision to send hundreds of thousands of masks to Italy amid SA's first confirmed case of the virus.

The rapper and media personality Lerato Kganyago have lodged questions about the recent export of 800 000 masks to Italy.

According to an article in the Business Insider, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of a severe disruption to the global supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) caused by rising demand, panic buying, hoarding and misuse which is putting people's lives at risk.

Coming to the rescue in this regard is South Africa, which is expected to deliver 800,000 N95 respirator masks, a top Italian civil protection official told AFP n Tuesday.

Dr Zweli Mkhize announced the first case of coronavirus in the country on Thursday.

This comes after a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had travelled to Italy and returned to the country on Sunday. On Wednesday he consulted a private general practitioner after symptoms including headache, fever and a sore throat, and has been in isolation since.

Feeling SA was not "thinking" right by exporting the masks, Cassper said the PPE needed to be returned back to the country.