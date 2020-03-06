Cassper Nyovest on coronavirus: Bring our masks back
Many question decision to send thousands of masks to Italy
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has joined the chorus of questions around the government's decision to send hundreds of thousands of masks to Italy amid SA's first confirmed case of the virus.
The rapper and media personality Lerato Kganyago have lodged questions about the recent export of 800 000 masks to Italy.
According to an article in the Business Insider, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of a severe disruption to the global supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) caused by rising demand, panic buying, hoarding and misuse which is putting people's lives at risk.
Coming to the rescue in this regard is South Africa, which is expected to deliver 800,000 N95 respirator masks, a top Italian civil protection official told AFP n Tuesday.
Dr Zweli Mkhize announced the first case of coronavirus in the country on Thursday.
This comes after a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had travelled to Italy and returned to the country on Sunday. On Wednesday he consulted a private general practitioner after symptoms including headache, fever and a sore throat, and has been in isolation since.
Feeling SA was not "thinking" right by exporting the masks, Cassper said the PPE needed to be returned back to the country.
Lerato expressed her shock about the decision to export the masks, saying: "We gave 800,000 N95 Masks to Italy, guess what they gave us back?!
We gave 80,000 N95 Masks to Italy, guess what they gave us back?!
She also spoke necessary precautions to try to keep the virus away: "My whole house is now smelling of Dettol! A ke batle mathata! No handshakes, no hugs, a simple 'Cho-vee-cho' will do for now."
My whole house is now smelling of Dettol! A ke batle mathata! No handshakes, no hugs, a simple "Cho-vee-cho" will do for now...
The news of the outbreak has sparked major reaction on social media. Even celebs have been hopping onto the trending topic, and some found humour around the possible "pandemic".
How South African Hospitals will be dealing with #CoronaVirusSA #Lasizwe pic.twitter.com/syYMKA2753— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) March 5, 2020
With Zimbabwe one of three African countries to report on the coronavirus, Blaklez warned Shimza not to spread jokes that could possibly turn into "fake news".
This is after Shimza posted a stolen tweet joking about the virus.
"Zimbabwe has today confirmed its first coronavirus case. Health officials at Avenues Clinic confirmed a healthy baby boy named Corona Virus Moyo was born this morning at 2.30am. Congratulations to the parents!"
Feeling Shimza was negligent in his tweeting, Blaklez called him out, saying not everyone was smart enough to tell that what he posted was a joke.
"Careful bruv. Lots of people on this app don’t read everything in its entirety. Possible for fake news to spread from a joke."
Careful bruv. Lots of people on this app don't read everything in its entirety. Possible for fake news to spread from a joke.