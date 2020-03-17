TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah postpones comedy tour amid coronavirus outbreak

‘I will be postponing all tour dates for the next month’

17 March 2020 - 09:16 By Masego Seemela
Trevor Noah has cancelled his comedy tour after coronavirus outbreak.
Image: TREVOR NOAH/FACEBOOK

Trevor Noah has put his stand-up comedy tour, Loud and Clear, on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“In support of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) effort to inform and help individual communities slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus, I will be postponing all tour dates for the next month,” the comedian said on social media.

“By reducing large gatherings we can help flatten the curve of any possible outbreaks to keep it manageable within our communities. All postponed dates will be rescheduled and new show info will be posted to my website as it comes in.”

Days ago, Trevor joked that people would soon use social distancing to avoid their significant others and end relationships.

“It's also the perfect excuse if you've been wanting to break up with someone. You'd be like, hey baby, you know I love you, but the World Health Organisation says we need some space.”

On Sunday, Trevor announced that his The Daily Show would be cancelled for a week to play its part in social distancing.

“The longer we stay out there, the longer coronavirus stays a threat, and the longer the medical system will struggle with the indecision that we have burdened it with.

“So stay home, stay safe, wash your hands, FaceTime your friends. Hopefully soon we will see the other side of it. Other than that, stay in good spirits. It feels like the end of the world, but I don't think it really is.”

