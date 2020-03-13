WATCH | Trevor Noah sings to his last Daily Show studio audience amid coronavirus outbreak

Trevor Noah paid tribute to his live studio audience through a song, as The Daily Show has decided not to have an audience amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“With The Daily Show going audience-free for a while, we pay tribute to the audience members we’ll miss the most,” read the caption on the post.

Before he burst into song, Trevor told audience members, “to do our thing, to do our part during this pandemic, The Daily Show is not going to have a live studio audience starting from Monday.

“I'm not going to lie it's going to be tough without an audience, you guys are the heart and soul of the show.”

Here's Trevor's tribute song: